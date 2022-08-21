IndiGo Flight Lands Safely At Kolkata Airport After 'Smoke Warning'

A Kolkata-bound IndiGo flight from the national capital suffered a "false cargo smoke warning" prior to landing at Kolkata airport on Sunday and asked Kolkata ATC for priority landing, the airline said. Kolkata Air traffic control (ATC) alerted the airport fire brigade for a safe landing for IndiGo flight 6E-2513.

According to IndiGo, necessary rectifications on the detection system are was done.

After arrival, inspections were carried out on the Airbus aircraft and the "warning was confirmed as spurious", it said in a statement.

The "false cargo smoke warning" happened on flight 6E-2513(VT-IJA) and landing was prioritised at Kolkata airport and the pilot followed the standard operating procedure, it added.

Meanwhile, May Day is a distress call used to signal a life-threatening emergency, usually on a ship or aircraft.

IndiGo is the country's largest airline and had a market share of 58.8 per cent in July.