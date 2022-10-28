IndiGo Plane Fire: Bengaluru-Bound Flight Catches Fire During Take Off, Grounded At IGI Airport | WATCH

An Indigo flight bound for Bengaluru was grounded in Delhi on friday night .after sparks were observed in the aircraft

IndiGo flight 6E-2131 (Delhi to Bangalore) grounded at Delhi airport after a suspected spark in the aircraft. pic.twitter.com/uIDb6MALQE — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2022

A full emergency was declared at the Delhi's IGI airport after the incident.

A Twitter user has shared the video of the incident.

“Indigo 6E 2131. Scary experience on Delhi runway! This was supposed to be a take off video but this happened."

Jagran could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Meanwhile, a statement issued by Indigo said, "An aircraft operating flight 6E-2131 (Delhi-Bangalore) experienced a technical issue while on take-off roll, immediately after which the pilot aborted the takeoff and the aircraft returned to the bay. All passengers and crew are safe, and an alternate aircraft is being arranged. "

"An aircraft operating flight 6E-2131 experienced an engine stall during take-off roll. All passengers are being accommodated on an alternate aircraft," said Indigo Airlines as quoted by news agency ANI.