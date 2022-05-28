New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has imposed a Rs 5 lakh fine on Indian flyer, IndiGo for denying boarding to a specially-abled child at Ranchi airport on May 7.

DGCA said that based on the findings during the enquiry, a show cause notice was issued to IndiGo Airlines through its authorised representative, in connection with special child offloading case in Ranchi.

In the enquiry it was found that "the handling of the special child by the Indigo ground staff was deficient and ended up exacerbating the situation."

The top regulator of air travel in India in a statement said "A more compassionate handling would have smoothened the nerves, calmed the child and would have obviated the need for the extreme step resulting in denied boarding to the passengers."

In view of the incident, the Competent Authority in DGCA has decided to impose a penalty of Rs 5 lakhs on the airline under the provisions of the relevant Aircraft Rules.

Further, DGCA added that to prevent such situations in the future, IndiGo shall revisit the regulations set by DGCA and undertake necessary changes.

A social media post of the incident went viral drawing widespread criticism. The post was made by Manisha Gupta, a fellow passenger on the Ranchi-Hyderabad flight on May 7.

Responding to the criticism IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta issued a statement and said they were "forced to make a difficult decision" to avoid any issue on the aircraft.

Earlier, Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia had also said that there is "zero tolerance for such behaviour" and that "no human being should have to go through this".

