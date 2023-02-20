IndiGo Delhi-Deogarh Flight Diverted To Lucknow Following Bomb Threat

A DELHI-Bound IndiGo flight from Deogarh on Monday was diverted to Lucknow after a bomb scare, the low-budget carrier informed. The flight which received the bomb threat was operating from the national capital Delhi 6E 6191 and was diverted to Lucknow after a bomb threat on Monday, 20 February.

Following the incident, the flight landed in Lucknow and all the passengers are reported to be safe and sound till now.

"IndiGo flight 6E 6191 operating from Delhi to Deogarh was diverted to Lucknow following a specific bomb threat today. All necessary security protocols were followed & the aircraft was cleared for takeoff. IndiGo is following the rules of the security agencies in the probe," IndiGo said in its statement.

The flight landed safely at 12:20pm and was taken to the isolation bay, informed Airport officials.

"Airport security followed necessary checks to verify the threat & after proper probe, the threat turned out to be hoax and the aircraft was released for onward journey, said Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport officials.