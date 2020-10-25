The incident took place on September 9 when Kangana Ranaut was returning to Mumbai amid a war of words between her and Shiv Sena leaders over the actress' remark likening Mumbai with Pakistan occupied Kashmir.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: IndiGo has reportedly banned nine media persons from boarding its flight for 15 days over their alleged "unruly" behaviour on its September 9 flight from Chandigarh to Mumbai in which Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut was travelling. The media persons, who were chasing Kangana amid her bungalow demolition controversy, allegedly violated coronavirus protocols and behaved in an unruly manner on the flight.

The incident took place on September 9 when Kangana Ranaut was returning to Mumbai amid a war of words between her and Shiv Sena leaders over the actress' remark likening Mumbai with Pakistan occupied Kashmir. In the videos, media persons were seen chasing the actress inside her plane with their masks off.

Following the action, the nine media persons will not be able to travel aboard the IndiGo flight from October 15 to October 30. The move has also come after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) warned the airlines of two-week suspension if coronavirus protocols were not followed.

The DGCA had also sought a report from IndiGo airlines over the alleged "violation of safety and social distancing protocol by media personnel" on Kangana Ranaut's flight from Chandigarh to Mumbai. According to news agency ANI, the aviation regulator sought the report after coming across videos that showed media personnel in Kangana's flight 6E-264 breaking social distancing norms.

"We have seen some videos wherein media persons are standing too close to each other in the 6E264 flight on Wednesday. It seems to be a violation of safety and social distancing protocols. We have asked IndiGo to submit a report on this incident," a DGCA official had said.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma