IndiGo Airlines Issues Advisory For Passengers To 'Decongest' Delhi Airport; Check New Guidelines Here

Indigo airlines on Tuesday issued a new advisory for passengers in order to bring down congestion at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi.

In its new advisory, IndiGo has urged passengers to reach the airport at least 3.5 hours prior to domestic departures and to carry with them only one piece of hand baggage weighing 7 kg for a smooth security check.

This advisory came in the wake of complaints by several passengers about the long waiting hours and queues at Terminal 3 of the IGI airport.

The airport authorities released an action plan on Monday where it is mentioned that flights during morning peak hours will be reduced and authorities will make efforts to move some flights from Terminal 3.

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia is also inspecting the arrangements at Terminal 3 of the airport to deal with the problem of congestion.

Here’s The Advisory Issued By Indigo Airlines:

In its advisory, Indigo Airlines said that Delhi Airports are experiencing high footfalls and also mentioned that check-in and boarding time is expected to be longer than usual.

Indigo advised passengers to reach the Delhi Airport at least 3.5 hours before the domestic flight's departure.

Passengers have been advised to carry with them only one piece of hand baggage weighing 7 kg for a smooth security check.

For the convenience of passengers, the airliner advised passengers to ensure that their web check-in is complete.

It has also asked passengers to use Gate No. 5 and 6 for entry at Terminal 3 as they are close to the airline’s counters.

Indira Gandhi International Airport has three terminals- T1, T2, and T3. All international flights and some domestic services operate from T3.

As per an estimate, the airport handles around 1.90 lakh passengers and about 1,200 flights daily.

Also, the authorities on Monday put in place an action plan where apart from posting real-time updates on waiting time on social media, a command centre will also monitor crowding at the gates on a real-0time basis, officials said.

“Crowd managers and usherers will guide travellers. Further, airlines will be notified about the crowd numbers so that check-in points can be made congestion-free,” they added.