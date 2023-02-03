IndiGo Airlines Allows Passenger To Board Udaipur Flight Instead Of Patna; Probe Ordered

AN INDIGO passenger who was supposed to take a flight to Patna mistakenly boarded to another flight and landed at Udaipur-nearly 1400km away from his destination.

The incident reportedly took place on January 30 (Monday), and the passenger was sent to his destination the next day. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has also ordered an inquiry into the matter.

Speaking about the incident a senior DGCA official said that the passenger, identified as Afsar Hussain, booked a ticket for Patna via Indigo flight 6E-214 and reached Delhi airport on January 30 to board the scheduled flight. But he mistakenly boarded Udaipur-bound flight 6E-319 of Indigo.

The passenger realised his mistake after landing at Udaipur Airport, following which he informed officials at Udaipur Airport, who then alerted the airline about the matter.

As he informed to the officials, the airline flew back to Delhi on the same day and a day after to Patna.

"We are seeking a report into the matter and appropriate action will be taken against the airline," the DGCA official said as quoted by ANI.

He futher mentioned that the DGCA official will look into the matter and why the boarding pass of the passenger was not scanned thoroughly and how he boarded the wrong flight when as per the rule boarding passes are checked at two points before the boarding.

The airline also released a statement on Friday and said, "We are aware of the incident that took place with a passenger in 6E319 Delhi-Udaipur flight."

"We are engaged with the authorities on this matter. We regret the inconvenience caused to the passenger," the airline added.

Meanwhile, this is not the only time an incident like that has been reported in an Indigo flight. Earlier on January 13, a traveller who had the airline's ticket and boarding pass for an Indore-bound flight boarded a wrong flight and was taken to Nagpur airport.

(With inputs from ANI)