India-US 2+2 talks live updates: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defence Secretary Mark Esper will meet their Indian counterparts S Jaishankar and Rajnath Singh.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A landmark defence agreement between India and US will be signed during the third edition of the '2+2' talks between US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Defence Secretary Mark Esper and their Indian counterparts S Jaishankar and Rajnath Singh. The agreement - BECA (Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement) - will allow India access to precision data and topographical images on a real-time basis from the US Military satellites. The Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement is the third and final "foundational" understanding the US has with its close international allies.

India and the US have already signed agreements to exchange military logistics and enable secure communications. Besides the BECA agreement, the top leaders of the two superpowers will also discuss the increasing Chinese military aggression along the Line of Control and in the South China sea. After the 2+2 talks, Pompeo and Esper will also meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discuss several issues of bilateral interests.

Below are the live updates on 'India-US 2+2' talks

11:25 am: Both sides highlighted the need to take forward shared objectives and build capabilities across all domains so as to ensure a safe, stable and rule-based regional and global security environment, say sources.

11:20 am: Delhi: NSA Ajit Doval had a meeting with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper at South Block. They had a constructive meeting and discussed a number of issues and challenges of strategic importance, say sources.

11:15 am: We've strengthened our defence & security partnership especially over past year during which we advanced our regional security & information sharing. Our cooperation meets the challenges of the day & principles of a free and open Indo-Pacific: US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper

11:10 am: Today is a great opportunity for two great democracies to grow closer. We've a lot to discuss today-to cooperate amid pandemic, to confront Chinese Communist party's threats to security & freedom, to promote peace & stability in the region: U.S. Secretary of State

Michael Pompeo

11:00 am: Our economies have suffered losses. We're trying to revive industries & service sectors. Our partnership becomes more important in view of current challenges we're facing. We both believe in rule-based order & democracy: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during India-US 2+2 dialogue

10:55 am: We are happy that we've completed the BECA (Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement), which will open new avenues in the information sharing. We are eager to discuss further issues with U.S.: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during India-U.S. 2+2 Ministerial dialogue

10:30 am: US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper meet Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at Hyderabad House.

09:35 am: US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper pay tribute at National War Memorial in Delhi.

#WATCH: US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper pay tribute at National War Memorial in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/LfnZ8hPWmc — ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2020

09:35 am: Secretary Esper and Minister Rajnath Singh commended the conclusion of the Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement during the visit, and welcomed the expansion of information-sharing: US Department of Defence

09:30 am: US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper & Minister Rajnath Singh applauded the strength of defense relationship between United States & India, and reinforced their commitment to deepening military-to-military cooperation: US Department of Defence

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma