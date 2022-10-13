India-UK Trade Deal: Why The Ambitious FTA Is 'On Verge Of Collapse' | Explained

The India-UK free trade agreement (FTA), which was expected to be finalised by Diwali, faces a deadlock which is threatening its realisation. The deal continues to meet unexpected hurdles and seems unlikely to meet the timeline decided during former British prime minister Boris Johnson's visit to India in April this year.

However, a spokesperson for UK Prime Minister Liz Truss on Thursday said Britain still wants to secure a trade deal with India by Diwali later this month but will not sacrifice quality for speed. "We do want to secure this ambitious trade deal, we do want to seek to conclude talks by Diwali ... but we are clear that the UK won't sacrifice quality for speed and we will only sign when we have a deal that meets both countries' interests," the spokesperson said.

The focus of the FTA negotiations is on reducing the barriers to trade, cutting tariffs, and supporting easier imports and exports into each other's markets. But the negotiations have reached a stalemate in the final stages. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's UK visit, which was expected by the end of the month to sign off on an FTA draft, is also unlikely now.

Why India-UK Trade Deal Faces Deadlock

India has reportedly been miffed with Britain over UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman's comments on Indian immigrants. Expressing "reservations" over India being offered some sort of "open borders" visa concessions, the Indian-origin UK minister had said "the largest group of people who overstay are Indian migrants".

The remarks riled up India to the extent where they cast a shadow over the prospect of a wide-ranging bilateral trade agreement. According to observers, there are more chances of a diluted or what they call a "thin" trade deal, instead of a comprehensive one.

Quoting government sources to say that ministers in New Delhi were “shocked and disappointed” by the “disrespectful” remarks made by Braverman, ‘The Times’ reported that the deal was on the "verge of collapse".

The minister had claimed that a Migration and Mobility Partnership (MMP) between the two countries had not "worked very well" in tackling visa overstayers.

Commenting on the issue, the India High Commission said, "As part of our wider discussions under Migration and Mobility, the government of India is committed to work with the government of UK to facilitate the return of Indian citizens who have overstayed their visa period here in the UK. As per data shared with the Home Office, as on date, action has been initiated on all of the cases referred to the High Commission. Further, UK has also undertaken to fulfil certain commitments as part of the Migration and Mobility Protocol, on which we await demonstrable progress."

Further, there has been discord over data localisation rules and UK companies being allowed to bid for Indian government contracts. The data localisation rules prevent foreign companies from taking data out of India.

"The stumbling blocks are absolutely to do with digital. How ambitious and comprehensive this deal is is in some way a function of time," the 'The Daily Telegraph' quoted an "insider" as saying.

The governing Conservative Party in the UK has since been thrown into turmoil and his embattled successor at Downing Street, Liz Truss, is believed to be very keen to score her big win by clinching a trade deal with one of the world's fastest growing economies – a process she had initiated as former trade secretary.

According to official UK government data, India-UK bilateral trade currently stands at around GBP 24.3 billion a year and the aim is for that to be at least doubled by 2030.

(With inputs from agencies)