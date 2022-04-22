New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday received UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson with a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. The UK Prime Minister, who is on a two-day visit to India, was accorded a Guard of Honour upon his arrival at the Rashtrapati Bhawan. Johnson also paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at the Rajghat.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives UK PM Boris Johnson at Rashtrapati Bhavan pic.twitter.com/IpbQMKAWPb — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2022

Hailing the India-UK partnership and the bilateral ties between the two countries, Johnson said, the UK's partnership with India is a beacon in stormy seas as the world faces growing threats from autocratic states which seek to undermine democracy, choke off fair trade and trample on sovereignty.

"It is a very auspicious moment in India-UK friendship and two democracies, largest and one of the oldest. I do not think things have ever been so strong and good between India and UK as they are now," Johnson said.

#WATCH | "Thank you for the fantastic welcome...I don't think the things have ever been as strong or as good between us (India-UK) as they are now," UK PM Boris Johnson said in Delhi pic.twitter.com/f7tuRbFGKj — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2022

Johnson arrived in Gujarat on Thursday at the start of his visit to India to hold in-depth talks on the UK and India's strategic defence, diplomatic and economic partnership, aimed at bolstering close partnership and stepping up security cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.

"They (People of Gujarat) put on a fantastic welcome for us. It was absolutely extraordinary. I have never seen such a joyful reception. I would have not gotten the same reception anywhere else in the world. It was amazing to see your (PM Modi's) home state for the first time," Johnson said.

The British PM earlier today also laid a wreath at Raj Ghat and paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar received Johnson at the airport here late Thursday. The UK Prime Minister is scheduled to hold talks with External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar after which the two sides will issue a press statement at around 1 pm at Hyderabad House.

Delhi | UK PM Boris Johnson lays a wreath at Raj Ghat and pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. pic.twitter.com/gdx4I4yeFI — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2022

Ahead of his talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Johnson said the India-UK collaboration, from climate change to energy security and defence, is of vital importance as both countries look to the future.

Looking forward to meeting with my friend @NarendraModi today in New Delhi.



From climate change to energy security to defence, the partnership of our democracies is vital as the world faces growing threats from autocratic states. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) April 22, 2022

The British high commission said Johnson is expected to discuss with Modi the next-generation defence and security collaboration across the five domains -- land, sea, air, space and cyber -- as both nations face complex new threats. This includes support for new Indian-designed and built fighter jets, offering the best of British know-how on building battle-winning aircraft and support India's requirements for new technology to identify and respond to threats in the Indian Ocean, it said in a statement.



