New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Air India express has revised the travel guidelines for the passengers travelling to Kuwait. The latest guideline issued by Tata-owned airline concerns both the fully and partially vaccinated flyers. As per the new guidelines, all passengers – except the individuals expecting visa on arrival in Kuwait – with valid travel documents can enter the state of Kuwait irrespective of their vaccination status.

Moreover, fully vaccinated travellers, who have been vaccinated with the vaccine approved by the Kuwait government will not require to take the RT-PCR test to travel to Kuwait. But, partially vaccinated and unvaccinated passengers will have to undertake the RT-PCR test to travel to Kuwait.

It must be noted that those passengers who have taken both doses and have completed nine months since the second dose are considered partially vaccinated as per Kuwaiti guidelines. The partially vaccinated and unvaccinated air travellers will also have to self-isolate themselves for seven days, the guideline added.



Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on February 10 issued revised guidelines for international travellers which recommends 14 days self-monitoring post-arrival as against seven days home quarantine as mandated earlier.



As per the revised guidelines, all international travellers can now choose the option of uploading a certificate of completing the full primary vaccination schedule of COVID-19 from selected 82 countries on a reciprocal basis, besides uploading negative RT-PCR report (taken 72 hrs prior to journey).

The list of countries includes Australia, Canada, Cuba, Denmark, Hong Kong, Iran, Maldives, Israel, Mexico, Nepal, New Zealand, Oman, Qatar, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, United States of America, among others.

"The demarcation of 'at-risk' countries and other countries have been removed. Accordingly need for giving samples on the port of arrival and waiting till the result is obtained from countries 'at-risk' is dispensed with," Mansukh Mandaviya, Health Minister had tweeted.

"On arrival passenger found to be symptomatic should be immediately isolated and taken to a medical facility. Two per cent of the total passengers in the flight will undergo random testing at the airport. If found positive, the sample of such travellers will be sent for Genome Sequencing," reads the official order.

The contacts of passenger testing positive shall be identified and managed as per the protocol.

"Contacts of the suspect case are the co-passenger seated in the same row, three rows in front and three rows behind along with the identified cabin crew," the official statement had read.

The guidelines will be followed by all airlines and at all points of entry including airports, seaports and land ports.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma