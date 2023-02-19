'India's Wildlife Diversity Receives Boost': PM Modi Welcomes 12 Cheetahs To Kuno National Park

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday welcomed 12 cheetahs which arrived in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park from South Africa. PM Modi said India's wildlife diversity has received a boost with the arrival of the cheetahs.

Five months after eight cheetahs were brough to the Kuno National Park from Namibia, 12 more of these fastest land animals were brought to the Indian sanctuary. They have been released into quarantine enclosures at KNP in Sheopur district.

The prime minister tagged a tweet by Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on the cheetahs arriving in Madhya Pradesh and said: "India's wildlife diversity receives a boost with this development."

Yadav, in his tweet on Saturday, hailed the move to bring the 12 cheetahs from South Africa. "Welcome, Project Cheetah, launched under PM Shri @narendramodi ji's leadership, reached another milestone today in Kuno National Park. Released 12 cheetahs in the presence of MP CM Shri @ChouhanShivraj and Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Shri @nstomar," he wrote

The move to bring Cheetahs to India is part of the Modi government's ambitious plan to reintroduce these animals in the nation seven decades after they went extinct. The last cheetah in the nation passed away in 1947 in the Koriya district of modern-day Chhattisgarh, and the species was officially declared extinct in 1952.

The number of cheetahs at the KNP has increased to 20 with the acquisition of these additional 12 animals. On September 17 last year, the prime minister released eight felines into the KNP from Namibia.

Before being fully released into the wild, the six cheetahs from Namibia—five females and three males—are currently in hunting enclosures at the park.