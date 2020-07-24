While institutions are working at break-neck speed, many experts have claimed that a COVID-19 vaccine can arrive at the market by the first quarter of 2021.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: As India records its highest single-day spike of 49,310 COVID cases and 740 deaths in the last 24 hours, there is an urgent need for a vaccine that can stem the spread of the dangerous infection. Big institutions including UK’s Oxford-AstraZeneca, US-based Moderna, India’s COVAXIN, Russia, China companies, and Pfizer-BioNTech have raised hopes of an early solution to beat the deadly virus. While institutions are working at break-neck speed, many experts have claimed that a COVID-19 vaccine can arrive at the market by the first quarter of 2021.



Here are all the major developments about the status of coronavirus vaccine in India:

1. The Serum Institute of India(SII) has tied up with the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine to manufacture two-three million doses of vaccine by end-August. The COVID-19 vaccine developed by the Oxford and backed by British biopharmaceutical company AstraZeneca will be called ‘Covishield’ in India and is likely to cost Rs 1000 in India.

2. The potential coronavirus vaccine developed by the University of Oxford cheers across the world showing positive results so far during its Phase 1 and Phase 2 human trials. According to a report published in the Lancet earlier this week, the Oxford vaccine ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 induces strong immune responses with no early safety concerns.

3. Adar Poonawalla, the CEO of SII, has signed an agreement with AstraZeneca for 1 billion doses of the vaccine to extensively manufacture the Oxford vaccine for India and Gavi countries.



4. As the vaccine could be rolled out by the end of the year but the lead developer of the vaccine said that there is no certainty. Meanwhile, phase 3 trials have already begun in the UK, South Africa, and Brazil.

5. The Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) have developed India’s first indigenous coronavirus vaccine COVAXIN which is undergoing Phase I and Phase II of human clinical trials. The trial centre for Covaxin in Bhubaneshwar is all set to begin the human trials.

6. While the Nizams Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) in Hyderabad has begun the Phase 1 human clinical trials of Covaxin, AIIMS Delhi has recruited candidates who would undergo trials. The results are expected in two to three months. Earlier, landing into a controversy, ICMR launched an ambitious deadline for the developers of Covaxin to unveil the coronavirus vaccine before August 15.

7. The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has so far given a nod to two vaccines developed in India to undergo phase 1 and 2 human clinical trials. Including the Bharat Biotech International Limited manufactured vaccine, Zydas Cadila Healthcare Ltd is also conducting phase 1 and phase 2 human trials in India.

Including the US-based Moderna which will start late-stage human trials by July end, Russia which claims that it has developed “world’s first coronavirus vaccine” and was found to be “safe”, countries are making great strides and showing promise in the vaccine development race.

