Sika Khan (R), Mohd Sadique (L) burst into tears upon embracing each other at Kartarpur Sahib | Twitter/@PakinIndia

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A stark reminder of the sufferings of partition came back alive to stoke emotions on both sides of Wagah border when an Indian man reunited with his Pakistani brother 74 years after, during a visit to Kartarpur sahib corridor. The Indian man has now been granted a visa to visit Pakistan to meet his relatives on that side Wagah border.

Bathinda-based Sika Khan had barely started gaining control over his senses when he was separated from his elder brother Muhammed Siddique and other family members during the partition of British Indian territory into India and Pakistan in 1947.

The two brothers established contact with each other through a video call in 2019, facilitated by Pakistan-based YouTube channel, Punjabi Lehar, which highlighted their story.

Earlier this month, the same YouTube channel facilitated a meeting between the brothers during a visit to the Kartarpur Gurdwara in Pakistan’s Punjab province.

Indian nationals can visit Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara without visas by travelling through a special cross-border corridor.

On Friday, the Pakistan high commission in New Delhi granted Khan a visa to visit his brother and other family members across the border.

“The story of the two brothers is a powerful illustration of how the historic opening of the visa-free Kartarpur Sahib Corridor in November 2019 by Pakistan is bringing people closer to each other,” the high commission said in a tweet along with a photo of a beaming Khan.

“Sika Khan also met with CDA Aftab Hasan Khan and interacted with Mission's officers. He appreciated his interaction and thanked the CDA for the cooperation extended to him,” Pakistan High Commission in India said.

Punjabi Lehar YouTube channel, which is operated by Nasir Dhillon and Lovely Singh. learnt about Siddique and his long-lost brother during visit to Bogran village near Faisalabad in Pakistani Punjab in 2019.

“Most of the people have passed away with an unfulfilled ardent desire in their heart to see their birthplace and meet their childhood friends. Punjabi Lehar is attempting to fulfil the desire of remaining Partition-era Punjabis, who will be gone in the next five to seven years,” a message on Punjabi Lehar YouTube channel reads.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma