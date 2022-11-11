'India's Relationship With China Cannot Be Normal Unless There Is Peace In Border Areas': S Jaishankar

INDIA's relationship with China cannot be normal until and unless there is peace at border areas, said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar while asserting that there is no ambiguity from India's side in signalling this fact to China. Jaishankar said that China made unilateral attempts to change the status quo at the border areas which led to conflicts between the two nations.

"I am saying that unless there is peace and tranquillity in the border areas, unless there is observance of agreements and no unilateral attempt made to change status quo, the relationship cannot be normal and is not normal," Jaishankar said.

Speaking at a summit organised by a leading media house, Jaishankar referred to the Galwan Valley clash and said that what happened in 2020 was an "attempt by one party, and we know which one, to depart from agreements and understandings and that is at the heart of the issue".

"Have we made progress from then? In some respects, yes. Relatively speaking there were multiple friction points. In those friction points, there were dangerously close up deployments by the military, I think some of those issues have been worked out keeping in mind equal and mutual security," the minister added.

"But there are some which still need to be worked upon. I think it's in the nature of what I do that...it's important to persevere and to keep pushing. Because it is tough or it is complicated, you don't say, well that's not going to happen," he said.

The external affairs minister hoped that there will be a realisation in China that the present situation is not even in its interest. "I keep on at it and I do genuinely believe that there will be, there should be a realisation that the present state of relations is not even in China's own interest," he said.

The ties between India and China nosedived significantly following the fierce clash in the Galwan Valley in June 2020 that marked the most serious military conflict between the two sides in decades.

There has been no progress yet on resolving the standoff in the Demchok and Depsang regions of eastern Ladakh though the two sides withdrew troops from a number of friction points following a series of military and diplomatic talks.

(With Agency Inputs)