New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: After Maharashtra, at least 9 more cases of the new Omicron COVID-19 variant have been detected in Rajasthan's Jaipur on Sunday. With this, the total number of cases related to the new variant of the virus has reached a total of 21. Out of which 17 cases were detected on a single day that is December 5.

Earlier in the day, 7 cases of the Omicron were detected from Pune, Maharashtra wherein a woman who came from Nigeria along with her two daughters to in the adjoining Pimpri Chinchwad, her brother, and his two daughters had tested positive for the variant. Also, Maharashtra saw its first case on Saturday after a 33-year-old man from Kalyan Dombivli tested positive for the new variant of COVID-19.

One in Delhi also tested positive on Sunday. Let us remind you that, India reported its first-ever Omicron cases in Karnataka.





