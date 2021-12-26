New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India’s Omicron cases tally on Saturday rose up to 456 as Prime Minister Narendra Modi cautioned the citizens to take precautions such as masking up and hand-hygiene amid the threats posed by new Omicron strain of COVID-19. Prime Minister Modi also announced that the ongoing vaccination drive against COVID-19 will be extended from January 2022 onwards, by adding adolescents aged 15 to 18 years of age in the vaccination drive while also administering additional ‘precautionary dose’ of vaccine to healthcare workers elderly (with doctor’s advice only).

No new state reported any Omicron case on Saturday other than 16 States and Union Territories already adding to their Omicron caseload; namely Maharashtra (110), Delhi (79), Gujarat (49), Telangana (41), Kerala (38), Tamil Nadu (34), Karnataka (38), Rajasthan (43), Andhra Pradesh (4), Odisha (4), Haryana (4), West Bengal (4), Jammu and Kashmir (3), Uttar Pradesh (2), Uttarakhand (1) and Ladakh (1).

Lockdown decision depends on medical oxygen demand: Maharashtra Health Minister

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Saturday that fresh lockdown will be imposed in the state only if demand for medical oxygen touches 800 metric tons per day. In Nagpur, the administration banned all type of rallies till further notice.

Random testing for incoming passengers from ‘non-risk’ countries to be ramped up: Tamil Nadu govt

Tamil Nadu government said that random tests done on passengers coming from ‘non-risk’ countries will be ramped up from 2 per cent to 10 per cent from Sunday, December 26, at all four international airports of the state.

DCGI approves Covaxin for children aged 12 to 18 years

Meanwhile, Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) approved homegrown vaccine maker Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin for children aged 12 to 18 years. Hyderabad-based vaccine maker’s vaccine is one of the two vaccines being administered in the ongoing vaccination drive.

Telangana prohibits rallies till January 2, 2022

Telangana government on Saturday prohibited the rallies and public meetings till January 2. Other events, including congregations and New Year parties, however, will be allowed with Covid-19 appropriate behaviour.

Assam to impose night curfew from December 26

Assam’s Himanta Biswa Sarma government became the latest state in the country and first in north east to impose night curfew in the state. The night curfew that will remain in place from 11:30 PM to 6 AM, will be lifted for a day on December 31.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma