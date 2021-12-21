New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The government on Monday confirmed that India has at least 200 cases of the new Omicron variant of COVID-19. The Centre also wrote to all the states and Union Territories that Omicron variant of COVID-19 is at least three times more transmissible than the Delta variant.

“Hence, even greater foresight, data analysis, dynamic decision making and strict and prompt containment action are required at the local and district level,” Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said.

Maharashtra (65) has the highest number of Omicron cases in the country followed by Delhi (54) followed by Telangana (24) and Karnataka (19).

No New Year parties and mass gatherings in Karnataka

The Karnataka government on Tuesday said that no parties or mass gatherings would be allowed in the state from December 30 to January 2 in the wake of the rising number of Omicron cases in the state. Karnataka as of present has confirmed 19 cases of Omicron strain of COVID-19.

Jammu and Kashmir confirms first Omicron cases

Meanwhile three cases of Omicron strain of COVID-19 were confirmed on Tuesday from the outskirts of Jammu city. "Three Omicron cases confirmed by NCDC, Delhi from a cluster in Jammu. Sample taken on 30th November. RTPCR testing of entire locality ordered," the Jammu and Kashmir Government Health and Medical Education Department tweeted.

Odisha also reports its first Omicron cases

Two individuals, both with international travel history to Nigeria and Qatar, were found positive for Omicron strain of COVID-19. Bhubaneswar-based Institute of Life Sciences (ILS) confirmed the Omicron variant’s presence in two patients.

BSP MP Kunwar Danish Ali tests positive for COVID-19

Meanwhile, Bahujan Sawaj Party MP Kunwar Danish Ali tested positive for COVID-19. “Despite being fully vaccinated, today, I tested positive for COVID-19. Yesterday, I attended Parliament also. I request all those who came in my contact to get tested and isolate themselves. I am having mild symptoms and hope to recover soon,” he wrote in a tweet.

Also on Tuesday, Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya said that India’s vaccine manufacturing capacity will reach 45 crore doses per month in the next two months from 31 Crore doses per month now.

