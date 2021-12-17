New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The number of Omicron cases rose to 101 in India on Friday, of which 40 are reported from Maharashtra and 20 from Delhi. The national capital on Friday reported 10 new Omicron cases, taking the total number of cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 to 20 in New Delhi. The Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that of the 20 cases of Omicron in the national capital, 10 have been discharged post their recovery.

Gujarat, Karnataka, Hyderabad report fresh Omicron cases

Gujarat’s Vadodara reported two Omicron cases in two senior citizen travellers from Zambia. Another woman in Gujarat’s Mehsana, reportedly without any history of foreign travel, tested positive for Omicron strain of COVID-19. Meanwhile, three Omicron patients in Jamnagar reportedly recovered from the infection and were subsequently discharged.

Karnataka also reported five more cases of Omicron strain of COVID-19 of which three of them reportedly had a history of foreign travel history. At the same time, four more Omicron infections were reported in Hyderabad on Friday, the state Health Minister informed in a statement.

State wise, the Omicron cases in India are as follows: Delhi (20), Rajasthan (17), Gujarat (7), Maharashtra (40), Karnataka (8), Kerala (7), Tamil Nadu (9), Andhra Pradesh (1), Telangana (7), West Bengal (1) and Union Territory of Chandigarh (1).

Serum Institute’s Covovax gets WHO nod

Meanwhile, homegrown vaccine giant Serum Institute of India announced on Friday that its Covovax vaccine received Emergency Use Approval (EUA) from World Health Organisation. Covovax, produced under licence from the US-based Novavax, will now be distributed as part of global vaccine-sharing system Covax.

Omicron likely to outpace Delta strain in case of community transmission: Union Health Ministry

In a daily health presser, Union Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said that Omicron strain has been reported in 91 countries all over the world. “WHO has said that Omicron is spreading faster than the Delta variant in South Africa where Delta circulation was low. It’s likely Omicron will outpace Delta variant where community transmission occurs,” Agarwal added. The Health Ministry also pointed out that India is administering Covid-19 vaccine doses at the highest rate in the world, which is ‘4.8 times the rate of doses administered in the USA and 12.5 times the rate of vaccine administration in the UK’.

