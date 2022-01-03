New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The number of cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 climbed to 1,525 on Sunday. However, fresh cases were confirmed in Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Telangana, Odisha and Maharashtra that’ll make the Omicron case count to rise even more once the data is officially revised on Monday.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Madaviya said, "We put up a strong fight against Covid earlier, and this learning must be used to re-focus on efforts against Omicron variant.”

The Omicron caseload in the states and Union Territories is as follows: Jammu and Kashmir (3), Ladakh (1), Punjab (1), Haryana (37), Himachal Pradesh (1), Uttarakhand (4), Delhi (351), Uttar Pradesh (8), Bihar (1), West Bengal (17), Manipur (1), Odisha (37), Telangana (62), Andhra Pradesh (17), Madhya Pradesh (10), Gujarat (136), Rajasthan (121), Maharashtra (510), Goa (1), Karnataka (34), Kerala (152), Tamil Nadu (108) and Andaman and Nicobar Islands (2)

Telangana confirms 5, Maharashtra 50, Kerala 45 Omicron cases

While the Telangana government confirmed 5 more Omicron to take the state tally of cases to 84, Maharashtra reported 50 new Omicron cases, to take the tally to 510 in the state.

Of 50 new Omicron cases confirmed in Maharashtra, Pune had 36 cases, Pimpri Chinchwad-8, Pune Rural-2, Sangli - 2, Thane - 1, and Mumbai- 1 respectively.

Meanwhile no new Omicron case was detected in Gujarat, following which the tally of Omicron cases remained stable at 136.

Kerala, however, reported second highest Omicron cases in the country on Sunday with 45 new cases. The tally reached 152 in Kerala.

Odisha confirms 23 Omicron cases

23 samples were found positive for Omicron in Odisha on Sunday out of 39 samples whose genome sequencing was done. Total tally of Omicron cases reached 37 in the state.

