All UK-India flights will be suspended from December 23 to December 31 in view of the emergence of a new coronavirus strain in the United Kingdom.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: All flyers arriving in India from the UK will be mandatorily tested for COVID-19 while those testing positive for the new virus strain will be kept in a separate isolation unit.

The new set of guidelines have been released in wake of the new "out of control" virus strain causing fears across the globe, with several European Union countries closing borders with Britain.

The government on Monday said all UK-India flights will be suspended from December 23 to December 31 in view of the emergence of a new coronavirus strain in that country. It also said all passengers coming from UK on Monday and Tuesday would be compulsorily tested for coronavirus on arrival at airports.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta