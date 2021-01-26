Republic Day 2021: The parade, which was cut down this year because of COVID-19 crisis, began at Rajpath with Prime Minister Narendra Modi paying customary tribute to martyred soldiers at India Gate's National War Memorial.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid daunting challenges posed by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, India on Tuesday celebrated its 72nd Republic Day with a grand parade at Rajpath in New Delhi.

The parade, which was cut down this year because of COVID-19 crisis, began at Rajpath with Prime Minister Narendra Modi paying customary tribute to martyred soldiers at India Gate's National War Memorial.

PM Modi, who was wearing a special red 'paghdi', had earlier greeted the countrymen on 72nd Republic Day. "Wishing all the people of India a Happy Republic Day. Jai Hind!" he had tweeted.

President Kovind unfurls national flag at Rajpath

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday unfurled the national flag and received the customary 21-gun salute at Rajpath, marking the beginning of Republic Day Parade.

President Kovind was given a 21-gun salute by the Ceremonial Battery of 223 Field Regiment that was commanded by Lieutenant Colonel Jitender Singh Mehta.

India displays its military might

With the country celebrating its 72nd Republic Day, India on Tuesday displayed its military might at the R-Day parade. The parade was commanded by Parade Commander Lieutenant General Vijay Kumar Mishra, Ati Vishisth Seva medal, General Officer Commanding Delhi Area. Major General Alok Kacker, Chief of Staff, Delhi Area will be the Parade Second-in-Command.

During the parade, the Indian Army was represented by Mounted Column of 61 Cavalry, seven mechanised columns, six marching contingents and fly-past by Rudra and Dhruv Advanced Light Helicopters of the Army Aviation.

The Indian Army also displayed its T90 Bhishma Main Battle Tank along with indigenously developed Brahmos Weapon System, giving a hint that the government is moving towards achieving its aim to make India self-reliant in the all crucial defence sector.

However, the show was stealed by Indian Air Force's Rafale fighter jet. The Rafales were purchased by India from France. Apart from the Rafales, the IAF also displayed the Su-30 MKIs, Apache helicopters and Rohini radar. The Indian Navy's tableau, on the other hand, showcased Navy's INS Vikrant. It had a theme of 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh'.

For a first, Bangladesh Armed Forces take part in R-Day Parade

This was the first time in the history of India when Bangladesh Armed Forces took part in Republic Day parade. They carried the legacy of legendary muktijoddhas of Bangladesh, who fought against "oppression and mass atrocities" and liberated the country in 1971.

India displays its rich heritage and culture

Seventeen tableaux from various states and union territories, namely, Gujarat, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Tripura, West Bengal, Sikkim, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Delhi and Ladakh were showcased during the parade, depicting the geographical and rich cultural diversity of the country.

The tableaux highlighted the vision for Ladakh to be carbon neutral, the Sun temple at Modhera in Mehsana District of Gujarat, tea-tribes of Assam, shore temple and other monuments of Pallava Dynasty in Tamil Nadu, Bhakti Movement and saints of Maharashtra, among others.

How COVID-19 changed the parade?

This year, the attendance to the Republic Day parade was limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Those below 15 years of age and above 65 were not allowed among the visitors at the venue.

The parade also witnessed several major changes. The contingents only marched a distance of 3.5 km instead of the usual 8.5 km and for the first time in 55 years, no foreign dignitary attended the January 26 parade.

(With ANI, PTI inputs)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma