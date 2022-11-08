India’s Mantra In G20 Presidency Will Pave Path For Global Welfare: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the logo, theme and website of India's G20 Presidency via video conferencing on Tuesday. This is one of the highest-profile international gathering ever to be hosted by India.

After the launch the prime minister said, "I congratulate countrymen on historic occasion of India's G20 Presidency. 'Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam' is signature of India's compassion to world. Lotus portrays cultural heritage & faith of India in bringing world together."

PM Modi further said India has led the world with initiatives like 'One Sun, One World, and One Grid' in conserving renewable energy. Our mantra of 'One Earth, One Family, One Future' in G20 will pave a path for global welfare.

In a crucial move towards this direction, India will assume G20 Presidency from December 1, 2022 till November 30, 2023. The foreign policy of India under PM Modi’s guidance is evolving to acquire leadership roles on global stage.

G20 is the premier forum for international economic cooperation representing around 85 per cent of the global GDP, over 75 per cent of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in an earlier release, "The G20 Presidency offers a unique opportunity to India to contribute to the global agenda on pressing issues of international importance. The logo, theme and website of our G20 Presidency would reflect India's message and overarching priorities to the world.”

During the course of its G20 Presidency, India will be holding about 200 meetings in 32 different sectors in multiple locations across India.