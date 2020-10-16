'Healthy life expectancy’ rates in India has not witnessed as dramatic an increase as life expectancy since people are living more years with illness and diseases.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Life expectancy in India has increased by over a decade since 1990 to 70.8 years owing to a decline in infectious diseases, a new research published in the Lancel Journal has suggested. The researchers, however, have noted that ‘healthy life expectancy’ rates in the country has not witnessed as dramatic an increase since people are living more years with illness and diseases.

The research, which assessed more than 286 causes of death and 369 diseases and injuries, found that the life expectancy in India is highest in the southern state of Kerala (77.3 yeas) and lowest in Uttar Pradesh (66.9 years), as per a report by news agency PTI.

“The main improvement we see in almost every country, including in India, is a decline in infectious diseases and more rise in chronic diseases,” study’s co-author Ali Mokdad told the news agency.

“In India, maternal mortality used to be very high, but now it is coming down. Cardiovascular diseases used to be number five and now it is number one, and cancer rates are increasing,” Makdad added.

The researchers noted that the total disease burden in India due to non-communicable diseases has shot up from 29 per cent in 1990 to 58 per cent in 2019, while premature deaths due to such diseases has increased over two fold to 50 per cent.

Non communicable diseases like diabetes, stokes, and a group of musculoskeletal disorders have been the largest contributor to the increasing health loss in India over the past three decades, according to the researchers.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja