New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi inaugurated India's first 'Amrit Sarovar' in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh. The inauguration happened in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh on May 13, Friday. Many attractions including a food court, fountains, illumination, and boats are available at the Amrit Sarovar.

Union Minister for Minority Affairs tweeted that the Amrit Sarovar will not only help in protecting the environment, and conserving water, but it will also be an attraction for people of nearby areas. He also shared some pictures of the inauguration on his official Twitter account.

This #AmritSarovar in Patwai, Rampur will not only help in protecting the environment, conserving water; it will also be an attraction for people of nearby areas. Along with various entertainment facilities, boating is also available in this "Amrit Sarovar". @PMOIndia @CMOfficeUP pic.twitter.com/iden4G42jJ — Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (@naqvimukhtar) May 13, 2022

75 ponds will be constructed in every district of the state and it is one of the ponds that the state government plans to develop as Amrit Sarovar. Rs 60 lakh was costed to build this Amrit Sarovar. According to Uttar Pradesh Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh, Amrit Sarovar will increase tourism and will assist to save the groundwater as well.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also mentioned Amrit Sarovar in Mann Ki Baat. He said, "I like to learn that after taking the resolve of Amrit Sarovar, work has started on it at many places at a rapid pace. I have come to know about Gram Panchayat Patwai of Rampur in UP. There was a pond on the land of the Gram Sabha, but it was full of filth and heaps of garbage. With a lot of hard work, with the help of local people, and with the help of local school children, that pond has been transformed in the last few weeks. Now, many arrangements have been made on the banks of that lake like a retaining wall, boundary wall, food court, fountains and lighting. I congratulate the Patwai Gram Panchayat of Rampur, the people of the village, and the children there for this effort."

