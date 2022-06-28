India's First mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine To Get Emergency Use Authorisation Soon: Report

India's first mRNA Covid-19 vaccine is likely to get authorisation for emergency use soon. This came after the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) held a meeting last week to grant emergency use authorisatioin to Gennova's mRNA vaccine, according to a report by news agency ANI.

As per the report, The SEC under the Drugs controller general of India (DCGI) is satisfied with the data submitted by Gennova Biopharmaceuticals.

Gennova, in April, submitted data about its vaccine. In May, it provided the additional data. Later, it also released a statement regarding updates on submitting phase 3 data.

“Gennova is in communications with the regulatory agency and submitting all necessary data and information required for the product approval,” said Gennova’s spokesperson.

“Product development using innovative technologies like mRNA, a fourth-generation vaccine platform stable at 2 to 8 degrees Celcius, is a challenging journey during pandemic times,” the spokesperson added.

The phase 2 and phase 3 data trials were conducted on 4,000 people by the company to ensure the safety, immunogenicity, and tolerability of the vaccine.

The vaccine – GEMCOVAC-19 – is the country’s first homegrown mRNA COVID- 19 vaccine and is seen as a game-changer for the healthcare industry.

Earlier, Dr. Sanjay Singh, CEO of Gennova Biopharmaceuticals had said that GEMCOVAC is slow in making because the main aim was to make sure that the vaccine can be stored at a temperature between 2-8 degrees unlike the vaccines in the West which need to be stored at sub-zero temperatures.

“Yes, we have been the slowest in the process but the main aim was to ensure that the vaccine, unlike those in the West which have to be stored at sub-zero temperatures, can be stored between 2 to 8 degrees celsius. We had to innovate to suit our local needs as to what is affordable and deployable. Our vaccine GEMCOVAC 19 can be stored at the temperature of a standard medical refrigerator,” said Dr. Singh said, as quoted by the Indian Express.

(With ANI inputs)