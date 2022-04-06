New Delhi/ Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: India on Wednesday reported its first case of the new XE variant of COVID-19 - which was first detected in the United Kingdom (UK). The case was detected in Mumbai, said officials while adding that a case of the Kappa variant was also reported in the country's financial capital.

"Results of 11th test under the Covid virus genetic formula determination - 228 or 99.13 per cent (230 samples) patients detected with Omicron. One patient affected by 'XE' variant and another is affected by the 'Kapa' variant of COVID19," news agency ANI quoted Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation (GMMC) as saying.

The XE variant, detected first in the UK, is a mutation of strains of the Omicron variant that had caused the third wave of the pandemic in India. According to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), XE has a growth rate of 9.8 per cent, which is above the stealth BA.2 Omicron variant.

"So far there is not enough evidence to draw conclusions about transmissibility, severity or vaccine effectiveness," the UKHSA said. "As this estimate has not remained consistent as new data have been added, it cannot yet be interpreted as an estimate of growth advantage for the recombinant."

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has issued a warning against the XE variant, saying it has detected "significant differences in transmission and disease characteristics, including severity".

"Early-day estimates indicate a community growth rate advantage of 10 per cent as compared to BA.2, however, this finding requires further confirmation," the WHO said in a report.

"WHO continues to closely monitor and assess the public health risk associated with recombinant variants, alongside other SARS-CoV-2 variants, and will provide updates as further evidence becomes available," it noted.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma