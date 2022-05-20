New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: COVID-19 consortium, INSACOG confirmed India’s first case of Omicron subvariant BA.4, detected in Hyderabad, news agency ANI reported. This strain of coronavirus is like BA.2 subvariant, the agency added. Reportedly, the sample was found in an African National who had arrived in India at Hyderabad airport.

Scientists associated with INSACOG informed that the details of the BA.4 subvariant were entered on the genomic database of influenza viruses and the coronavirus -- GISAID on May 9. They also added that random cases of BA.4 Omicron Variant may also have been detected in other cities in the country over the last few days.

Here's all you need to know about BA.4 Omicron Variant

What is BA.4 Omicron variant?

BA.4 is a sub-variant of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2. The European Centre for Disease Control and Prevention has declared it as a variant of concern along with the BA.5 variant. The sublineage of Omicron variant was first detected in South Africa.South Africa in January 2022.

In which countries this Omicron sublineage has spread?

BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron variants have been detected in Germany, Botswana, Denmark. The virus is also circulating in several European nations as well as the United States. So far at least 16 countries have reported about 700 cases of BA.4.

How dangerous is BA.4 sub-variant?

The BA.4 sub-variant of Omicron is said to be a deadly virus. This is considered a threat, particularly for those people who are unvaccinated. The sub-variant has spread rapidly in European nations. However, National Centre for Disease Control has said it is unlikely to see a surge in the virus in the coming days.

What are the symptoms of BA.4 Omicron variant?

Bad cold

Stuffy nose,

Respiratory issues

Body ache

Coughing

Fatigue.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha