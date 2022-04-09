Gandhinagar | Jagran News Desk: India's first case of a newly found sub-variant of Omicron, XE, has been detected in Gujarat after a Mumbai man tests positive in Vadodara, news agency PTI reported, quoting an official. XE, the latest mutant of Omicron may be more transmissible than the previous ones, the World Health Organization has said.

This came two days after a patient with foreign travel history was reported to have contracted the XE variant, but, the Health Ministry had denied the report, saying that the "present evidence does not suggest the presence of the new variant".

As per the officials, quoted by PTI, the man had tested positive for the infection last month and later returned to Mumbai. But the report about the detection of the XE sub-variant in him was received on Friday. The man's current status is not known to the authorities in Vadodara.

"A man from Santa Cruz in Mumbai, had tested positive for COVID-19 on March 12 during his visit to Vadodara. His wife was accompanying him," Medical Officer of Health, Vadodara Municipal Corporation, Devesh Patel said.

As per the results of his sample's genome sequencing received yesterday, he is found to have been infected with the new mutant XE, a sub-variant of Omicron, he said. The man had visited Vadodara due to some work and stayed at a hotel. After developing a fever, he got himself tested for COVID-19 at a private lab, the result of which came positive, Patel said.

"He was found positive on March 12. His sample was sent for genome sequencing. As per the result, declared yesterday, he was found infected with a new mutant XE variant," he said, adding, "He had provided local address of his relatives for his sample. He had returned to Mumbai on his own soon after. No further status of the patient is known to the local authorities".

(With PTI Inputs)

