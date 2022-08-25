INS Vikrant, First India-Built Aircraft Carrier, To Be Commissioned Next Week

Vice Admiral SN Ghormade, Vice Chief of the Indian Navy, stated on Thursday that the commissioning of the locally built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant will help to ensure peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

The commissioning of the aircraft carrier, according to Vice Admiral Ghormade, will be a day that is "unforgettable" because it will considerably improve the nation's total marine capabilities.

When asked if the Indian Navy was pressing for the building of a second aircraft carrier, he responded that discussions about it were ongoing.

The fourth and last stage of the sea trials for the aircraft carrier, which cost around 20,000 crore to construct, were successfully finished last month.

India has joined a small group of countries that have the unique ability to design and construct an aircraft carrier domestically with the building of "Vikrant."

For a crew of about 1700 people, the ship contains more than 2,300 compartments, including specialised quarters for female officers.

The INS Vikrant can go for around 7,500 nautical miles at a time and has a top speed of about 28 knots. The aircraft carrier is 59 metres tall, 62 metres wide, and 262 metres long. The ship, according to the Navy, has a top speed of 28 knots and is propelled by four gas turbines with a combined 88 MW of power.

Beginning in May 2007, the project has been carried out in accordance with the three phases of the contract between the ministry of defence and Cochin Shipyard Ltd.

The keel of the ship was set in February 2009. The aircraft carrier would strengthen India's position in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) and its pursuit of a blue sea Navy, according to the Navy, which stated it would be commissioned into service on September 3.