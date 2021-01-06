It is said that the first flight on Makar Sankranti is being considered. Along with this, a website will also be launched regarding the air taxi service so that people can make an online booking.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Soon the country will witness its first air taxi as Captain Varun Suhag of Beri Village in Haryana's Jhajjar district is going to start the first air taxi in India. This will make air travel more affordable for the common man. At first, the air taxi will start from Hisar airport and will ferry people to Dehradun, Chandigarh and Dharamshala at low prices.

Initially, Hisar-Chandigarh, Hisar-Dehradun, Hisar-Dharamshala service will start

This start-up, by Captain Varun Suhag, was started in 2015, and now it has been given the responsibility of running an air taxi under the Regional Connectivity Scheme by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Government of India. Everything has been finalized and the date will be fixed soon to start this service from Hisar. It is said that the first flight on Makar Sankranti is being considered. Along with this, a website will also be launched regarding the air taxi service so that people can make an online booking.

The dream is to make the people of the country feel luxurious

Captain Varun Suhag, director of Air Taxi Start-Up, as reported by Dainik Jagran, said that he took his pilot training in Florida, US. If he had to go to work in Florida, he would take an air taxi. He has always seen its shortage in India. In such a situation, he and fellow director Captain Poonam Gaur made a start-up plan. Captain Varun said that for this he invested an amount of Rs 10 crore and started a company called Air Taxi. He wants every Indian to feel the luxury world of flights. Just like people book taxi cars, by booking air taxis, they can reach from one place to another in a very short time.

Captain Varun said that usually if a person has to take a flight from the airport, it is expensive and check-in also takes a lot of time. He said that this is not in the case if you book an air taxi. Anyone with prior booking has to arrive at the airport 10 minutes early, as soon as the seats are full, the flight will start. It can carry one pilot and three passengers. Captain Varun's plan is that in the coming time he will start air taxi service on 26 different routes.

The expenditure will be from Rs 1700 to Rs 2500 per person

- Chandigarh from Hisar - will arrive in 50 minutes for Rs 1,700.

- Hisar to Dharamshala - will reach in one and a half hours for Rs 2,500.

- Hisar to Dehradun- will reach in 2 hours for Rs 2,500.

