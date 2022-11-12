India's Economy Will Be World's Third Largest By 2027: Amit Shah

UNION Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that the Indian economy will become the third-largest in the world by 2027.

While addressing an event in Tamil Nadu, Shah highlighted the Centre's development push and claimed that the country will become a 5 trillion-dollar economy by 2025.

The Union Home Minister mentioned that India has become the fifth largest economy from the 11th position that it held earlier, leaving Britain behind in the last eight years.

"Even a recent study conducted by Morgan Stanley predicts that no one can stop the Indian economy from holding the 3rd rank in the world by 2027," he said.

Speaking about the importance of the infrastructure sector in achieving the feat, he said the Centre has introduced a number of effective policies to make it possible.

"Be it in the space sector, drone sector, or making India the hub of defence manufacturing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has brought about major changes in the existing policies," he added.

Corruption-free government and political stability led to India’s rapid economic growth.



The achievements of India are today acknowledged by the entire world. The IMF has described India as a Bright spot on the Dark horizon. pic.twitter.com/EflFHZgJOV — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 12, 2022

He further said that the Prime Minister has provided Tamil Nadu the biggest opportunity to attract investment in the defence sector by introducing the state's defence industry corridor connecting Chennai, Tiruchirapalli, Coimbatore, Salem, and Hosur.

"Be it formulating policies for the coal sector, the commercial mining sector, for startups or for pushing the banking sector ahead, the Narendra Modi government has introduced a slew of effective and transparent policies," Shah said.

Reiterating that to strengthen research and development, the Modi government has introduced new policies in different sectors.

He said, "I will give only one example here. When the world was battling the pandemic of the century, India was one among the few countries that produced its own vaccine. Not only that, till now, we have administered 225 crore doses of vaccines while helping 85 countries to lift themselves from the crisis by sending them vaccines."

He further added that it was due to political stability and transparent governance that India has become a fast-paced economy today. "The achievements of India are today acknowledged by the entire world. The IMF has labelled India as a bright spot in a dark zone," he said.

He also mentioned that according to an assessment by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), India would rank 2nd in the G20 with a 6.8 per cent growth in GDP in 2022-23.

"The IMF also estimates that in 2023-24, india would rank first in the G20 with 6.1 per cent growth in GDP," said Amit Shah

(With inputs from ANI)