New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Mauritian counterpart Pravind Jugnauth on Thursday jointly inaugurated the new Supreme Court building in Port Louis via video conference and stressed that the new building is a "symbol of India-Mauritius cooperation and shared values".

While jointly inaugurating the new Supreme Court building of Mauritius, PM Modi said that India and Mauritius respect independent judiciaries as "important pillars of democratic systems".

Noting that the most fundamental principle in development cooperation for India is respecting its partner, the Prime Minister also said that "history taught the world that in name of development partnerships, nations were forced into dependence partnerships".

"Both India and Mauritius respect our independent judiciaries as important pillars of our democratic systems. This impressive new building, with its modern design and construction, is a mark of this respect," PM Modi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"If India is honoured to help in the Parliament building in Afghanistan, it is also proud to be associated in the making of the Mahatma Gandhi Convention Centre in Niger," PM Modi added.

PM Modi also spoke about India's vision of 'SAGAR – Security and Growth for All in the Region' and said that Mauritius is at the "heart of India's approach to the Indian Ocean region".

Speaking about the ongoing coronavirus crisis, PM Modi said that congratulated the government Mauritius for effective management of the COVID-19 global pandemic, adding that India was able to support the Mauritius's efforts through timely supplies of medicines and sharing of experiences.

Meanwhile, Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth thanked PM Modi for "demonstrating once again that Mauritius is very close to India's heart", saying "I seize this opportunity to convey our solidarity to you, government and people of India in these trying times".

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the court's building symbolises the strong bilateral partnership between the two countries. The court structure construction is one of the five projects under the USD 353 million Special Economic Package (SEP) extended by India in 2016.

The project has been completed within schedule and below expected cost. The building is spread over an area of more than 4,700 sq m with over 10 floors and has a built-up area of around 25,000 sq m.

The building flaunts a modern design and green features with a focus on thermal and sound insulation and high energy efficiency. The new building will house all divisions and offices of the Supreme Court of Mauritius.

