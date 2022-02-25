New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Stating that information technology is India's strength Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the defence sector should use this power to work on national security of the country. The Prime Minister said that cyber security is integral to national security, while addressing a webinar on 'Aatmanirbharta in Defence-Call to Action'.

"India's IT sector is our great strength. The more we use this power in our defence sector, the more confident we will be in our security. For example, cyber security is no longer limited to the digital world only. It has become a matter of national security," said the Prime Minister while addressing the webinar.

India in the last 5-6 years has increased defence exports by six times, PM Modi said. The county is providing 'Made in India' defence equipment and services to more than 75 countries, he added. Last year, seven new defence public undertakings were set up in India.

"Our ordnance factories have shown that when we move forward with determination and full sincerity we achieve desired results. Last year, we created seven new defence public undertakings. Today, they are expanding capacities rapidly and are reaching new markets," PM Modi said.

In the last seven years, more than 350 new industrial licenses have also been issued for defence manufacturing in line with the government's encouragement to 'Make in India'. Previously, from 2001 to 2014, only 200 licenses were issued, PM Modi said. Further, the Ministry of Defence in an official statement said that it has given impetus to Aatmanirbharat in Union Budget 2022-23.

The Ministry of Defence had organised a post-budget webinar titled 'Aatmanirbharta in Defence - Call to Action' on the announcements made in the budget for the defence sector. It's aim was to involve all the stakeholders in taking forward the various initiatives of the Government in the defence sector

Posted By: Sugandha Jha