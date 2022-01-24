New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India is likely to see a decline in the daily COVID-19 cases after February 15, said official government sources, adding that the cases have already started reducing in some parts of the country. "Covid cases in the country to decline after February 15. The cases have started reducing and stabilising in some states and metro cities," news agency ANI reported quoting sources.

According to government sources, the COVID-19 vaccination drive has reduced the impact of the third wave. "Union Health Ministry is coordinating with States and Union Territories. 74 per cent of the adult population is fully vaccinated."

With 3,06,064 new COVID-19 cases, India on Monday reported a decline in the daily COVID-19 infections. The country's daily positivity rate, however, increased to 20.75 per cent from 17.78 per cent on Sunday.

As per government data, new infections were 27,469 less than that reported on Sunday.

The ministry has said that India's active caseload currently stands at 22,49,335. It accounts for 5.69 per cent of the total cases.

The government data shows that 439 people succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours. The death toll is now at 4,89,848. The case fatality rate is 1.24 per cent.

With 2,43,495 people recovering from the infection in the last 24 hours, the cumulative recoveries mounted to 3,68,04,145.

Meanwhile, in the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive, 162.26 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far.

With the administration of more than 27 lakh vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has reached 1,62,26,07,516 as per provisional reports till 7 am today (Jan 24), the ministry said.

So far 81,80,165 precaution doses have been administered to eligible beneficiaries. Of these, 27,40,418 were given to healthcare workers, 26,87,668 to frontline workers and 27,52,079 to those above the age of 60 years with comorbidities. The administration of the precaution dose began on January 10.

In the vaccination drive for children aged between 15-18 years, 4,19,32,411 vaccine doses have been administered. Their vaccination drive commenced on January 3 this year.

(With ANI Inputs)

Posted By: Subhasish Dutta