New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The vaccination drive in India against COVID-19 has completed 1 year on Sunday, January 16 and the country so far has administered around 156 crore vaccine doses to its population- with an average of 42.95 lakh doses administered per day.

As per the Union Health Ministry's data, 52,40,53,061 people in the age group of 18-44 years have received their first dose across states and union territories (UTs) and 36,73,83,765 people have taken their second dose since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

The first phase of the vaccination drive against Coronavirus started on January 16 last year with the vaccination of health workers and front-line workers first. At that time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called it “a decisive turning point” in India’s fight against COVID and urged people to participate in it in large numbers.

The vaccination drive was later expanded to citizens and people with comorbidities, gradually covering people above 18 years of age. Today even adolescents in the age group of 15 to 18 years have come under the purview of India's vaccination drive. Additionally, precautionary doses, also known as booster shots, are now being given to frontline workers and vulnerable individuals above the age of 60 years.

Here's a timeline of India's vaccination drive:

January 16, 2021: The vaccination drive began for frontline and healthcare workers.

March 1, 2021: Vaccination began for all above 60 years and individuals with co-morbidities in the age group of 45-60 years.

April 1, 2021: Persons above 45 years became eligible for Covid vaccination.

May 1, 2021: All 18 plus individuals were allowed to get Covid vaccination.

November 2021: Har Ghar Dastak (door-to-door) vaccination campaign was launched by Centre to achieve 100 per cent first dose vaccination.

January 3, 2022: Children in the age group of 15-18 years began to get Covid vaccine.

January 10, 2022: Precautionary dose for frontline workers and vulnerable people above the age of 60 years started.

COVID-19 vaccines approved in India

Eight Covid-19 vaccines have been approved for emergency use in India over the period of one year. These include Serum Institute of India’s Covishield, Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin, Russia’s Sputnik V, Moderna, Johnson and Johnson’s single-dose vaccine, Zydus Cadila’s ZyCoV-D, Serum Institute of India’s Covovax and Biological E’s Corbevax. However, only Covaxin and Covishield are being predominantly used in India currently.

