New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In what suggests a further flattening of the COVID-19 curve in India, the country on reported 45,149 new infections in the last 24 hours, as per the Health Ministry data, while less than 500 people died of the diease.

The new cases took India's caseload to 79,09,960 with the active cases standing at 6,53,717, after a decrease of 14,437 in last 24 hours. Meanwhile, over 50,000 recuperated from the disease in the same period taking the total recoveries in the country to over 70 lakh.

The number of deaths is the lowest since July 10 when the country reported 475 fatalities. The daily death count reached an average of around 900-1,000 in August and further rose to a daily average of 1,100 in September when the COVID-19 cases peaked with a daily average of 90,000 cases.

The drop in both cases and deaths comes a sigh of relief for the people as well the governments amid the experts' warning that the country could witness an exponential rise of up to 26 lakh cases in a month during the festival season and the oncoming winters if COVID-19 protocols were not followed.

In the 70th edition of his 'Mann ki Baat' on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged people to keep Dussehra and Durga Puja celebrations a low key affair in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Last week, in his address to the nation, PM Modi had that the country's fight against coronavirus should not weaken unless the vaccine against it arrives, adding that the government is making all efforts to make sure that the vaccine, when it is launched, reaches every Indian.

He also cautioned people ahead of the festive season, saying that the nation must not forget that while the lockdown is over, the virus still lingers on. The prime minister also warned people violating the COVID-19 protocols, saying that themselves, along with their families at risk.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta