The coronavirus cases in India, the second worst-hit nation after the US from the deadly pathogen, crossed the grim milestone of 50 lakh COVID-19 cases on September 16, while the death toll also climbed up to over 82,000.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc across the globe and has affected nearly 3 crore people worldwide. The deadly pathogen has also claimed lives of nearly 10 lakh people across the globe.

As per the latest information by the Union Health Ministry, the country’s overall caseload stood at 50,20,360 after over 90,000 new cases in a day were reported from across the country. Of the total 50,20,360 cases, 9,95,933 are active cases, while 39,42,361 people have been cured and discharged from the hospitals.

Here’s the complete timeline of coronavirus cases in India:

September 16 -- 50 lakh+ cases

September 5 -- 40 lakh+ cases

August 23 -- 30 lakh+ cases

August 7 -- 20 lakh+ cases

July 16 -- 10 lakh+ cases

July 14 -- 9 lakh+ cases

July 11 – 8 lakh+ cases

July 7 - 7 lakh+ cases

July 2 - 6 lakh+ cases

June 27 – 5 lakh+ cases

June 21 – 4 lakh+ cases

June 13 – 3 lakh+ cases

June 3 - 2 lakh+ cases

May 19 - 1 lakh+ cases

May 7 - 50,000+ cases

April 14 - 10,000+ cases

January 30 - First case reported in Kerala

Worst-hit states in India:

Maharashtra: 10,97,856 total cases, 30,409 deaths, 7,75,273 recoveries.

Andhra Pradesh: 5,83,925 total cases, 5,041 deaths, 4,86,531 recoveries.

Tamil Nadu: 5,14,208 total cases, 8,502 deaths, 4,58,900 recoveries.

Karnataka: 4,75,265 total cases, 7,481 deaths, 3,69,229 recoveries.

Uttar Pradesh: 3,24,036 total cases, 4,604 deaths, 2,52,097 recoveries.

Delhi: 2,25,796 total cases, 4,806 deaths, 1,91,203 recoveries.

West Bengal: 2,09,146 total cases, 4,062 deaths, 1,81,142 recoveries.

Posted By: Talib Khan