Coronavirus India News: The active caseload in the country came down below the 7-lakh mark on Wednesday and reached 6,43,194, the lowest in the last 82 days.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a slight increase from yesterday's daily infections, India, during the last 24 hours, recorded over 50,000 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the overall caseload in the country to over the grim milestone of 3 crore infections. The death toll also crossed the 3.90 lakh mark after more than 1,300 new fatalities were recorded from across the country during the span of 24 hours.

According to the data by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday morning, India registered 50,848 new COVID-19 cases taking the total cases in the country to 3,00,28,709. The death toll reached 3,90,660 after 1,358 fresh fatalities were registered from across the country.

The active caseload in the country came down below the 7-lakh mark on Wednesday and reached 6,43,194, comprising 2.14 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 96.56 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed. A net decline of 19,327 cases has been recorded in the COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. This is the lowest active caseload the country has reported in the last 82 days.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.67 per cent. It has been less than five per cent for 16 consecutive days, the ministry said, adding the weekly positivity rate has declined to 3.12 per cent.

Recoveries continue to outnumber daily new cases for the 41st consecutive day. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,89,94,855, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.30 per cent, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crores on May 4.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan