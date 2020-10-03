India Coronavirus Cases and Deaths: What comes a sigh of relief is that the recoveries surged to over 54 lakh, as per the data from states and Union Territories.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's COVID-19 death toll crossed the worrisome mark of 1 lakh on Friday night, while the number of cases across the country rose to over 64 lakh. However, what comes a sigh of relief is that the recoveries surged to over 54 lakh, as per the data from states and Union Territories.

As per the data last updated by the Health Ministry on Friday 8 am, the country had reported a single-day spike of 81,484 infections taking India's COVID-19 tally 63,94,068, while the death toll climbed to 99,773, with the virus claiming 1,095 lives in a span of 24 hours.

However, by Friday, according to a tally by news agency PTI which is compiled as per information by the states and UTs, India's COVID-19 caseload stood at 64,64,012, death toll at 1,00,768 and recoveries at 54,15,197.

India is in the number one position in terms of the number of recovered coronavirus cases followed by Brazil and the US, according to the Johns Hopkins University, which has been compiling COVID-19 data from all over the world.

India is the second worst hit nation in terms of COVID-19 cases after the US, while it is in the third spot in terms of fatalities globally after the US and Brazil, according to JHU data.

The Union Health Ministry on Sunday said a total of 53,52,078 people have recuperated from coronavirus infection taking the national recovery rate to 83.70 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate was recorded at 1.56 per cent.

There are 9,42,217 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 14.74 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

(With PTI inputs)

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta