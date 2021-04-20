The current surge in active cases came within 10 days as the country's active cases reached the 20-lakh mark in just 10 days since it crossed the 10-lakh mark. India on April 10 crossed 10 lakh active cases

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: With reports of hospitals running short of ICU beds and oxygen cylinders across the country, the active COVID-19 caseload in the country continued to show an exponential rise. The active cases of coronavirus in India crossed the grim milestone of the 2-million mark (20 lakh) on Tuesday which is the highest ever recorded active caseload in a given period of time since the start of the pandemic last year.

The current surge in active cases came within 10 days as the country's active cases reached the 20-lakh mark in just 10 days since it crossed the 10-lakh mark. India on April 10 crossed 10 lakh active cases. As of Tuesday morning, there were a total of 20,31,977 active cases across the country, with daily infections reaching over 2.50 lakh for the fourth consecutive day.

India's total tally of COVID-19 cases crossed the 1.50-crore mark with around 25 lakh cases being added in just 15 days. The nationwide tally of COVID-19 cases mounted to 1,50,61,919 with a record single-day rise of 2,73,810 coronavirus infections on Monday. The death toll increased to 1,78,769 with a record 1,619 daily new fatalities.

The country's total COVID-19 infections had surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 after which it took 107 days to cross the 1.25 crore on April 5. However, it only took 15 days for the cases to cross the 1.50-crore mark.

The active cases in the country registered a steady increase for the 40th day in a row to cross the 20-lakh mark, comprising nearly 13 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has dropped to 86 per cent. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,29,53,821 and the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.19 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Centre on Monday said that everyone above 18 years of age will be eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19 from May 1, the central government said on Monday as it liberalised the vaccination drive to allow states, private hospitals and industrial establishments to procure the doses directly from manufacturers.

Under the third phase of the national vaccination drive commencing next month, the vaccine manufacturers would supply 50 per cent of their monthly Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) released doses to the central government and would be free to supply the remaining 50 per cent doses to state governments and in the open market.

Manufacturers would have to make an advance declaration of the price for the 50 per cent supply that would be available to the state governments and in the open market before May 1, 2021.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan