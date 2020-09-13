New Delhi| Jagran News Desk: The result of Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin are encouraging and has shown positive results in the animal trial. The results of the animal studies of the two-dose, unactivated SARS-Cov 2 vaccine, Covaxin BBV 152, has shown robust immune responses.

The animal trials were conducted on 20 monkeys in India. The monkeys were administered two doses of Covaxin in a span of 14 days.

The monkeys were divided into four groups in which three groups were given the vaccination and one group was not vaccinated. The three vaccinated groups did not develop pneumonia, while the non-vaccination group developed pneumonia.

Bharat Biotech said the vaccine candidate was found to generate robust immune responses. Thus, preventing infection and disease in the primates upon high amounts of exposure to live SARS-CoV-2 virus," reported IANS.

ICMR and Bharat Biotech are working together to develop Covaxin. The phase I/II clinical trial are being conducted on 1,125 patients at 12 institutes across India, including All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi and Patna, King George Hospital in Visakhapatnam, Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences in Hyderabad and PGIMS in Rohtak.

Covaxin has demonstrated protective efficacy and immunogenicity in non-human primates in Phase I clinical trials in India. According to the official note released by Bharat Biotech, there have not been any adverse side-effects noted in the animal trials.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma