India's Cleanest City Earns Crores From Its Waste, Has No Garbage Bins

IN A survey as a part of the Swachh Survekshan, Indore emerged as the cleanest city in India for the 6th time in a row. Notably, the city that bagged the first spot also earns crores from its waste. The processing of 1900 tonnes of waste every day helps it to fuel its buses, besides the revenue that it generates.

Surat and Navi Mumbai were adjuged as the cleanest cities after Indore in a result announced on Saturday.

The segregation of garbage into dry and wet categories is common. But, in Indore, segregation happens in six categories at a collection point.

Despite producing 1,200 tonnes of dry waste and 700 tonnes of wet waste per day, the state's commercial centre and largest city, Madhya Pradesh, which has a population of 35 lakh, is garbage bin-free.

Mahesh Sharma, superintendent engineer of the Indore Municipal Corporation's cleanliness wing, stated, "We have 850 vehicles that collect rubbish from homes and commercial enterprises and separate it into six categories (IMC).

The vehicles contain separate compartments for various waste types. For example, used sanitary napkins are put in a different compartment.

The bio-CNG plant that runs on the moist waste collected from the city is the focal point of the IMC's waste disposal procedure. Officials from the city claim that it is the largest such facility in Asia.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated this $150 million plant with a 550 MT per day capacity at the Devguradia trenching area on February 19.

It can generate 17,000 to 18,000 kg of bio-CNG and 10 tonnes of organic manure.

The IMC earned $14.45 billion from waste disposal during the previous fiscal year, including $8.5 billion from the sale of carbon credits on the international market and $2.52 billion in yearly premiums from private companies for supplying waste to the bio-CNG plant.