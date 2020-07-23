Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), ‘Dhruvastra’ is a third-generation fire and forget class anti-tank guided missile.

India's defence capabilities got a boost with successful flight trials of its indigenously developed anti-tank guided missile ‘Dhruvastra’. The sophisticated missile was test-fired twice on July 15 and once on July 16 from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Odisha's Chandipur. Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), ‘Dhruvastra’ is a third-generation fire and forget class anti-tank guided missile. Dhruvastra is the helicopter version of 'Nag Helina'' with several new features and meant to be fired from air to destroy enemy bunkers. All the three trials were carried out in a direct and top attack mode. Here is how it will boost the Indian Army's artillery power

The system has all-weather day and night capability and can defeat battle tanks with conventional armour as well as explosive reactive armour.

Meant to be fired from air, it can destroy enemy bunkers, armoured vehicles and main battle tanks.

The HELINA missile can engage targets both in the direct hit mode as well as top attack mode.

The ATGM (Anti Tank Guided Missile) is guided by an infrared imaging seeker (IIS) operating in the lock-on before-launch mode

All parameters during its flight can be monitored by telemetry stations, tracking systems and helicopters deployed by the Army

As many as eight missiles can be integrated with the helicopter with four twin launchers specially designed for the weapon

While Nag missile has a maximum range of 4 km, the HeliNa has an extended strike range of about 8 km.

The missile successfully tracks the target all through its course before hitting it with high precision

The missile can be launched from twin-tube stub wing-mounted launchers on board the armed light combat helicopters, according to a report in The New Indian Express

Earlier, Three round trials of Helina were conducted on July 13, 2015, at a firing range at Jaisalmer in Rajasthan. Again on August 19, 2018, Helina was successfully test-fired from a Rudra helicopter at Pokhran test range.

(with inputs from PTI)

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha