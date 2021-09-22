New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's active COVID-19 caseload on Wednesday dropped to 3.01 lakh, the lowest in 186 days, after the country reported a single-day spike of 26,964 new infections in the last 24 hours, said the Union Health Ministry in its daily updates. During the same period, the Health Ministry said that 383 deaths and 34,167 recoveries were reported in India that pushed its toll and total recoveries to 4.45 lakh and 3.27 crore respectively.

It said that India's recovery rate now stands at 97.77 per cent while the case mortality rate is at 1.33 per cent. The Health Ministry also said that the daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.69 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was at 2.08 per cent.

The Health Ministry also said that 82.65 crore vaccine doses have been administered in India so far under the centralised vaccination drive. It said that 75.57 lakh jabs were administered in the last 24 hours.

Following is the state-wise report of the COVID-19 crisis in India:

Name of State/ UT Active Cases Cured Deaths
Total Cumulative Cumulative
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 17 7461 129
Andhra Pradesh 13905 2012714 14089
Arunachal Pradesh 413 53504 273
Assam 5081 587970 5813
Bihar 60 716188 9659
Chandigarh 44 64333 818
Chhattisgarh 297 991260 13563
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0 10666 4
Delhi 400 1413071 25085
Goa 886 171507 3297
Gujarat 133 815536 10082
Haryana 328 760618 9808
Himachal Pradesh 1715 212033 3655
Jammu and Kashmir 1450 322345 4419
Jharkhand 65 342941 5133
Karnataka 13769 2917944 37648
Kerala 161765 4354264 23897
Ladakh 144 20392 207
Lakshadweep 9 10300 51
Madhya Pradesh 90 781803 10517
Maharashtra 44269 6344744 138616
Manipur 2174 114861 1835
Meghalaya 1878 76558 1381
Mizoram 15363 67184 268
Nagaland 470 29832 657
Odisha 4844 1008226 8146
Puducherry 922 122864 1832
Punjab 304 584554 16501
Rajasthan 99 945222 8954
Sikkim 627 30007 380
Tamil Nadu 16993 2596316 35379
Telangana 4938 655061 3907
Tripura 353 82794 809
Uttarakhand 249 335765 7391
Uttar Pradesh 194 1686612 22887
West Bengal 7741 1536291 18678
Total 301989 32783741 445768

(Note: The above information has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.)

India, which was hit by the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in April and May this year, has been reporting a decline in its active caseload over the past few days. However, the Centre has urged the state and union territory (UT) governments to ensure that appropriate COVID-induced norms are followed during the upcoming festive season to ensure that cases do not rise again.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also held a high-level meet to review the COVID-19 situation in India. During the meet, the Prime Minister stressed the importance of following appropriate COVID-19 norms. He had also asked the officials to ensure that an appropriate oxygen supply is maintained across the country.

