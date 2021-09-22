India's active tally drops to 3.01 lakh, lowest in 186 days; over 82.65 crore vaccine doses administered so far
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's active COVID-19 caseload on Wednesday dropped to 3.01 lakh, the lowest in 186 days, after the country reported a single-day spike of 26,964 new infections in the last 24 hours, said the Union Health Ministry in its daily updates. During the same period, the Health Ministry said that 383 deaths and 34,167 recoveries were reported in India that pushed its toll and total recoveries to 4.45 lakh and 3.27 crore respectively.
It said that India's recovery rate now stands at 97.77 per cent while the case mortality rate is at 1.33 per cent. The Health Ministry also said that the daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.69 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was at 2.08 per cent.
The Health Ministry also said that 82.65 crore vaccine doses have been administered in India so far under the centralised vaccination drive. It said that 75.57 lakh jabs were administered in the last 24 hours.
Following is the state-wise report of the COVID-19 crisis in India:
|Name of State/ UT
|Active Cases
|Cured
|Deaths
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|17
|7461
|129
|Andhra Pradesh
|13905
|2012714
|14089
|Arunachal Pradesh
|413
|53504
|273
|Assam
|5081
|587970
|5813
|Bihar
|60
|716188
|9659
|Chandigarh
|44
|64333
|818
|Chhattisgarh
|297
|991260
|13563
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|0
|10666
|4
|Delhi
|400
|1413071
|25085
|Goa
|886
|171507
|3297
|Gujarat
|133
|815536
|10082
|Haryana
|328
|760618
|9808
|Himachal Pradesh
|1715
|212033
|3655
|Jammu and Kashmir
|1450
|322345
|4419
|Jharkhand
|65
|342941
|5133
|Karnataka
|13769
|2917944
|37648
|Kerala
|161765
|4354264
|23897
|Ladakh
|144
|20392
|207
|Lakshadweep
|9
|10300
|51
|Madhya Pradesh
|90
|781803
|10517
|Maharashtra
|44269
|6344744
|138616
|Manipur
|2174
|114861
|1835
|Meghalaya
|1878
|76558
|1381
|Mizoram
|15363
|67184
|268
|Nagaland
|470
|29832
|657
|Odisha
|4844
|1008226
|8146
|Puducherry
|922
|122864
|1832
|Punjab
|304
|584554
|16501
|Rajasthan
|99
|945222
|8954
|Sikkim
|627
|30007
|380
|Tamil Nadu
|16993
|2596316
|35379
|Telangana
|4938
|655061
|3907
|Tripura
|353
|82794
|809
|Uttarakhand
|249
|335765
|7391
|Uttar Pradesh
|194
|1686612
|22887
|West Bengal
|7741
|1536291
|18678
|Total
|301989
|32783741
|445768
(Note: The above information has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.)
India, which was hit by the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in April and May this year, has been reporting a decline in its active caseload over the past few days. However, the Centre has urged the state and union territory (UT) governments to ensure that appropriate COVID-induced norms are followed during the upcoming festive season to ensure that cases do not rise again.
Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also held a high-level meet to review the COVID-19 situation in India. During the meet, the Prime Minister stressed the importance of following appropriate COVID-19 norms. He had also asked the officials to ensure that an appropriate oxygen supply is maintained across the country.
Posted By: Aalok Sensharma
