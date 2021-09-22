India Coronavirus News: The Union Health Ministry said that India's recovery rate now stands at 97.77 per cent while the case mortality rate is at 1.33 per cent.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's active COVID-19 caseload on Wednesday dropped to 3.01 lakh, the lowest in 186 days, after the country reported a single-day spike of 26,964 new infections in the last 24 hours, said the Union Health Ministry in its daily updates. During the same period, the Health Ministry said that 383 deaths and 34,167 recoveries were reported in India that pushed its toll and total recoveries to 4.45 lakh and 3.27 crore respectively.

It said that India's recovery rate now stands at 97.77 per cent while the case mortality rate is at 1.33 per cent. The Health Ministry also said that the daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.69 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was at 2.08 per cent.

The Health Ministry also said that 82.65 crore vaccine doses have been administered in India so far under the centralised vaccination drive. It said that 75.57 lakh jabs were administered in the last 24 hours.

Following is the state-wise report of the COVID-19 crisis in India:

Name of State/ UT Active Cases Cured Deaths Total Cumulative Cumulative Andaman and Nicobar Islands 17 7461 129 Andhra Pradesh 13905 2012714 14089 Arunachal Pradesh 413 53504 273 Assam 5081 587970 5813 Bihar 60 716188 9659 Chandigarh 44 64333 818 Chhattisgarh 297 991260 13563 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0 10666 4 Delhi 400 1413071 25085 Goa 886 171507 3297 Gujarat 133 815536 10082 Haryana 328 760618 9808 Himachal Pradesh 1715 212033 3655 Jammu and Kashmir 1450 322345 4419 Jharkhand 65 342941 5133 Karnataka 13769 2917944 37648 Kerala 161765 4354264 23897 Ladakh 144 20392 207 Lakshadweep 9 10300 51 Madhya Pradesh 90 781803 10517 Maharashtra 44269 6344744 138616 Manipur 2174 114861 1835 Meghalaya 1878 76558 1381 Mizoram 15363 67184 268 Nagaland 470 29832 657 Odisha 4844 1008226 8146 Puducherry 922 122864 1832 Punjab 304 584554 16501 Rajasthan 99 945222 8954 Sikkim 627 30007 380 Tamil Nadu 16993 2596316 35379 Telangana 4938 655061 3907 Tripura 353 82794 809 Uttarakhand 249 335765 7391 Uttar Pradesh 194 1686612 22887 West Bengal 7741 1536291 18678 Total 301989 32783741 445768

(Note: The above information has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.)

India, which was hit by the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in April and May this year, has been reporting a decline in its active caseload over the past few days. However, the Centre has urged the state and union territory (UT) governments to ensure that appropriate COVID-induced norms are followed during the upcoming festive season to ensure that cases do not rise again.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also held a high-level meet to review the COVID-19 situation in India. During the meet, the Prime Minister stressed the importance of following appropriate COVID-19 norms. He had also asked the officials to ensure that an appropriate oxygen supply is maintained across the country.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma