New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Sunday witnessed another dip in daily COVID-19 cases as the country reported 3.11 lakh fresh infection in the 24 last hours, said the Union Health Ministry, adding that 4,077 deaths were recorded during the same period.

As per the data available on the Health Ministry website, India's death toll stands at 2.70 lakh while the total caseload is at 2.46 crore. The country has 36.18 lakh active COVID-19 cases which comprise 15.07 per cent of the total caseload.

On the other hand, the number of recovered people has reached 2.07 crore-mark -- a recovery rate of 83.83 per cent -- after 3.62 lakh patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours.

Delhi and Maharashtra, two most worst affected states in the country, continued to see a dip and recorded just 6,430 and 34,848 fresh cases. On the other hand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Haryana reported 12,547, 7,336 and 9,676 fresh cases respectively. Meanwhile, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh and Gujarat logged 41,664, 7,664 and 9,061 cases respectively.

Also Read
Oxygen crisis continues at Goa medical college as 8 more COVID-19 patients..
Oxygen crisis continues at Goa medical college as 8 more COVID-19 patients..

Though India saw a dip in its cases, it could be attibuted to the fact that less number of tests are conducted on Saturdays and Sundays which eventually reflects on the numbers.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 31,48,50,143 samples have been tested up to May 15 with 18,32,950 samples being tested on Saturday.

Following is the state-wise report on coronavirus pandemic in India:

Name of State/UT Active Cases Cured Deaths
Total Cumulative Cumulative
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 216 6267 85
Andhra Pradesh 207467 1194582 9271
Arunachal Pradesh 2251 19293 78
Assam 45355 277501 2123
Bihar 82487 558785 3743
Chandigarh 7847 46231 625
Chhattisgarh 110401 785598 11590
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 867 8576 4
Delhi 66295 1299872 21244
Goa 30774 101712 2056
Gujarat 111263 624107 9039
Haryana 95946 582820 6546
Himachal Pradesh 39575 116033 2254
Jammu and Kashmir 51475 185902 3090
Jharkhand 41386 267364 4431
Karnataka 605515 1544982 21434
Kerala 445692 1666232 6339
Ladakh 1549 14619 165
Lakshadweep 1150 3487 13
Madhya Pradesh 99970 617396 6913
Maharashtra 496498 4767053 80512
Manipur 6215 32275 562
Meghalaya 4338 18124 301
Mizoram 2158 6498 24
Nagaland 3985 13654 196
Odisha 95743 502455 2294
Puducherry 17228 64198 1119
Punjab 77789 401273 11693
Rajasthan 208698 634070 6621
Sikkim 3010 7857 203
Tamil Nadu 207789 1339887 17359
Telangana 53072 469007 2928
Tripura 4863 35522 431
Uttarakhand 80000 198616 4623
Uttar Pradesh 177643 1414259 17238
West Bengal 131948 969228 13137
Total 3618458 20795335 270284

(Disclaimer: The above information has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)

Though cases are slowly declinning in India, the Health Ministry has warned against any kind of laxity and urged people to follow all necessary COVID-19 norms to break the transmission of the infection.

Also Read
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Congress MP Rajeev Satav passes away due..
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Congress MP Rajeev Satav passes away due..

"It is evident that we can see a certain amount of stabilisation of the second wave of the pandemic. Some states have shown a clear pattern, in some states there are concerns and in some others there is a trend towards an increase. It is a mixed picture," said Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma