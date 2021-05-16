India's active cases drop to 36.18 lakh as it reports 3.11 lakh new infections, 4,077 deaths
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Sunday witnessed another dip in daily COVID-19 cases as the country reported 3.11 lakh fresh infection in the 24 last hours, said the Union Health Ministry, adding that 4,077 deaths were recorded during the same period.
As per the data available on the Health Ministry website, India's death toll stands at 2.70 lakh while the total caseload is at 2.46 crore. The country has 36.18 lakh active COVID-19 cases which comprise 15.07 per cent of the total caseload.
On the other hand, the number of recovered people has reached 2.07 crore-mark -- a recovery rate of 83.83 per cent -- after 3.62 lakh patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours.
Delhi and Maharashtra, two most worst affected states in the country, continued to see a dip and recorded just 6,430 and 34,848 fresh cases. On the other hand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Haryana reported 12,547, 7,336 and 9,676 fresh cases respectively. Meanwhile, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh and Gujarat logged 41,664, 7,664 and 9,061 cases respectively.
Though India saw a dip in its cases, it could be attibuted to the fact that less number of tests are conducted on Saturdays and Sundays which eventually reflects on the numbers.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 31,48,50,143 samples have been tested up to May 15 with 18,32,950 samples being tested on Saturday.
Following is the state-wise report on coronavirus pandemic in India:
|Name of State/UT
|Active Cases
|Cured
|Deaths
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|216
|6267
|85
|Andhra Pradesh
|207467
|1194582
|9271
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2251
|19293
|78
|Assam
|45355
|277501
|2123
|Bihar
|82487
|558785
|3743
|Chandigarh
|7847
|46231
|625
|Chhattisgarh
|110401
|785598
|11590
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|867
|8576
|4
|Delhi
|66295
|1299872
|21244
|Goa
|30774
|101712
|2056
|Gujarat
|111263
|624107
|9039
|Haryana
|95946
|582820
|6546
|Himachal Pradesh
|39575
|116033
|2254
|Jammu and Kashmir
|51475
|185902
|3090
|Jharkhand
|41386
|267364
|4431
|Karnataka
|605515
|1544982
|21434
|Kerala
|445692
|1666232
|6339
|Ladakh
|1549
|14619
|165
|Lakshadweep
|1150
|3487
|13
|Madhya Pradesh
|99970
|617396
|6913
|Maharashtra
|496498
|4767053
|80512
|Manipur
|6215
|32275
|562
|Meghalaya
|4338
|18124
|301
|Mizoram
|2158
|6498
|24
|Nagaland
|3985
|13654
|196
|Odisha
|95743
|502455
|2294
|Puducherry
|17228
|64198
|1119
|Punjab
|77789
|401273
|11693
|Rajasthan
|208698
|634070
|6621
|Sikkim
|3010
|7857
|203
|Tamil Nadu
|207789
|1339887
|17359
|Telangana
|53072
|469007
|2928
|Tripura
|4863
|35522
|431
|Uttarakhand
|80000
|198616
|4623
|Uttar Pradesh
|177643
|1414259
|17238
|West Bengal
|131948
|969228
|13137
|Total
|3618458
|20795335
|270284
(Disclaimer: The above information has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)
Though cases are slowly declinning in India, the Health Ministry has warned against any kind of laxity and urged people to follow all necessary COVID-19 norms to break the transmission of the infection.
"It is evident that we can see a certain amount of stabilisation of the second wave of the pandemic. Some states have shown a clear pattern, in some states there are concerns and in some others there is a trend towards an increase. It is a mixed picture," said Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal.
Posted By: Aalok Sensharma
