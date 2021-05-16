India Coronavirus News: As per the data available on the Union Health Ministry website, India's death toll stands at 2.70 lakh while the total caseload is at 2.46 crore.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Sunday witnessed another dip in daily COVID-19 cases as the country reported 3.11 lakh fresh infection in the 24 last hours, said the Union Health Ministry, adding that 4,077 deaths were recorded during the same period.

As per the data available on the Health Ministry website, India's death toll stands at 2.70 lakh while the total caseload is at 2.46 crore. The country has 36.18 lakh active COVID-19 cases which comprise 15.07 per cent of the total caseload.

On the other hand, the number of recovered people has reached 2.07 crore-mark -- a recovery rate of 83.83 per cent -- after 3.62 lakh patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours.

Delhi and Maharashtra, two most worst affected states in the country, continued to see a dip and recorded just 6,430 and 34,848 fresh cases. On the other hand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Haryana reported 12,547, 7,336 and 9,676 fresh cases respectively. Meanwhile, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh and Gujarat logged 41,664, 7,664 and 9,061 cases respectively.

Though India saw a dip in its cases, it could be attibuted to the fact that less number of tests are conducted on Saturdays and Sundays which eventually reflects on the numbers.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 31,48,50,143 samples have been tested up to May 15 with 18,32,950 samples being tested on Saturday.

Following is the state-wise report on coronavirus pandemic in India:

Name of State/UT Active Cases Cured Deaths Total Cumulative Cumulative Andaman and Nicobar Islands 216 6267 85 Andhra Pradesh 207467 1194582 9271 Arunachal Pradesh 2251 19293 78 Assam 45355 277501 2123 Bihar 82487 558785 3743 Chandigarh 7847 46231 625 Chhattisgarh 110401 785598 11590 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 867 8576 4 Delhi 66295 1299872 21244 Goa 30774 101712 2056 Gujarat 111263 624107 9039 Haryana 95946 582820 6546 Himachal Pradesh 39575 116033 2254 Jammu and Kashmir 51475 185902 3090 Jharkhand 41386 267364 4431 Karnataka 605515 1544982 21434 Kerala 445692 1666232 6339 Ladakh 1549 14619 165 Lakshadweep 1150 3487 13 Madhya Pradesh 99970 617396 6913 Maharashtra 496498 4767053 80512 Manipur 6215 32275 562 Meghalaya 4338 18124 301 Mizoram 2158 6498 24 Nagaland 3985 13654 196 Odisha 95743 502455 2294 Puducherry 17228 64198 1119 Punjab 77789 401273 11693 Rajasthan 208698 634070 6621 Sikkim 3010 7857 203 Tamil Nadu 207789 1339887 17359 Telangana 53072 469007 2928 Tripura 4863 35522 431 Uttarakhand 80000 198616 4623 Uttar Pradesh 177643 1414259 17238 West Bengal 131948 969228 13137 Total 3618458 20795335 270284

(Disclaimer: The above information has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)

Though cases are slowly declinning in India, the Health Ministry has warned against any kind of laxity and urged people to follow all necessary COVID-19 norms to break the transmission of the infection.

"It is evident that we can see a certain amount of stabilisation of the second wave of the pandemic. Some states have shown a clear pattern, in some states there are concerns and in some others there is a trend towards an increase. It is a mixed picture," said Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma