New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Witnessing a downward trend for the second consecutive day, India active caseload on Monday came down to 3.18 lakh from yesterday's 3.40 lakh after the country reported over 30,000 new COVID-19 cases and nearly 44,000 recoveries during the last 24 hours. The death toll, meanwhile, climbed up to over 4.45 lakh after more than 290 people succumbed to deadly pathogen during the same span of time.

According to the data by the Union Health Ministery on Monday morning, India recorded 30,256 fresh infections of COVID-19 taking the overall caseload in the country to 33,478,419. The death toll due to coronavirus rose to 4,45,133 after 295 fatalities were recorded from across the country during the last 24 hours.

The active cases have declined to 3,18,181 comprising 0.95 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.72 per cent, the health ministry said. A reduction of 13,977 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

A total of 11,77,607 tests were conducted on Sunday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 55,36,21,766. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.57 per cent. It has been less than 3 per cent for the last 21 days, it said.

The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.07 per cent. It has been below 3 per cent for the last 87 days, according to the health ministry. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 3,27,15,105, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 per cent, it said. The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive has exceeded 80.85 crore, according to the ministry.

Out of the total cases in the country, Kerala on Sunday reported 19,653 fresh COVID-19 cases and 152 deaths, which took the caseload to 45,08,493 and fatalities to 23,591 till date. The number of people who recovered from the infection since Saturday was 26,711 which brought the total recoveries to 43,10,674 and the number of active cases to 1,73,631.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has recorded zero COVID-19 cases in 31 districts. With 17 fresh cases in the state, the total COVID-19 tally in Uttar Pradesh rose to 17,09,669 on Sunday while no new death due to the virus was reported from the state. In the past 24 hours, 12 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease and have been discharged taking the total number of patients discharged so far to 16,86,584.

The count of active cases in the state stands at 198, the statement said. In the past 24 hours, more than 2.10 lakh samples have been tested in the state, while over 7.63 crore samples have been tested in UP, the statement added.

Check state-wise data here:

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Cumulative Cumulative
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 13 7458 129
Andhra Pradesh 14699 2009921 14070
Arunachal Pradesh 422 53377 271
Assam 5056 587115 5797
Bihar 70 716165 9659
Chandigarh 37 64326 818
Chhattisgarh 304 991191 13561
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 1 10665 4
Delhi 387 1413025 25085
Goa 774 171430 3294
Gujarat 136 815505 10082
Haryana 334 760591 9808
Himachal Pradesh 1562 211694 3650
Jammu and Kashmir 1493 322032 4416
Jharkhand 56 342927 5133
Karnataka 15411 2914852 37603
Kerala 174201 4310674 23591
Ladakh 134 20389 207
Lakshadweep 5 10300 51
Madhya Pradesh 96 781781 10517
Maharashtra 46510 6336887 138518
Manipur 2189 114475 1831
Meghalaya 1891 76223 1379
Mizoram 14132 65336 261
Nagaland 484 29727 653
Odisha 5043 1007066 8135
Puducherry 923 122709 1831
Punjab 317 584479 16468
Rajasthan 101 945199 8954
Sikkim 713 29863 379
Tamil Nadu 16969 2593074 35337
Telangana 5005 654545 3904
Tripura 336 82710 808
Uttarakhand 273 335719 7390
Uttar Pradesh 198 1686584 22887
West Bengal 7906 1535091 18652
Total# 318181 32715105 445133


