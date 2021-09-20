India recorded 30,256 fresh infections of COVID-19 taking the overall caseload in the country to 33,478,419. The death toll due to coronavirus rose to 4,45,133 after 295 fatalities were recorded during the last 24 hours.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Witnessing a downward trend for the second consecutive day, India active caseload on Monday came down to 3.18 lakh from yesterday's 3.40 lakh after the country reported over 30,000 new COVID-19 cases and nearly 44,000 recoveries during the last 24 hours. The death toll, meanwhile, climbed up to over 4.45 lakh after more than 290 people succumbed to deadly pathogen during the same span of time.

According to the data by the Union Health Ministery on Monday morning, India recorded 30,256 fresh infections of COVID-19 taking the overall caseload in the country to 33,478,419. The death toll due to coronavirus rose to 4,45,133 after 295 fatalities were recorded from across the country during the last 24 hours.

The active cases have declined to 3,18,181 comprising 0.95 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.72 per cent, the health ministry said. A reduction of 13,977 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

A total of 11,77,607 tests were conducted on Sunday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 55,36,21,766. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.57 per cent. It has been less than 3 per cent for the last 21 days, it said.

The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.07 per cent. It has been below 3 per cent for the last 87 days, according to the health ministry. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 3,27,15,105, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 per cent, it said. The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive has exceeded 80.85 crore, according to the ministry.

Out of the total cases in the country, Kerala on Sunday reported 19,653 fresh COVID-19 cases and 152 deaths, which took the caseload to 45,08,493 and fatalities to 23,591 till date. The number of people who recovered from the infection since Saturday was 26,711 which brought the total recoveries to 43,10,674 and the number of active cases to 1,73,631.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has recorded zero COVID-19 cases in 31 districts. With 17 fresh cases in the state, the total COVID-19 tally in Uttar Pradesh rose to 17,09,669 on Sunday while no new death due to the virus was reported from the state. In the past 24 hours, 12 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease and have been discharged taking the total number of patients discharged so far to 16,86,584.

The count of active cases in the state stands at 198, the statement said. In the past 24 hours, more than 2.10 lakh samples have been tested in the state, while over 7.63 crore samples have been tested in UP, the statement added.

Check state-wise data here:

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative Andaman and Nicobar Islands 13 7458 129 Andhra Pradesh 14699 2009921 14070 Arunachal Pradesh 422 53377 271 Assam 5056 587115 5797 Bihar 70 716165 9659 Chandigarh 37 64326 818 Chhattisgarh 304 991191 13561 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 1 10665 4 Delhi 387 1413025 25085 Goa 774 171430 3294 Gujarat 136 815505 10082 Haryana 334 760591 9808 Himachal Pradesh 1562 211694 3650 Jammu and Kashmir 1493 322032 4416 Jharkhand 56 342927 5133 Karnataka 15411 2914852 37603 Kerala 174201 4310674 23591 Ladakh 134 20389 207 Lakshadweep 5 10300 51 Madhya Pradesh 96 781781 10517 Maharashtra 46510 6336887 138518 Manipur 2189 114475 1831 Meghalaya 1891 76223 1379 Mizoram 14132 65336 261 Nagaland 484 29727 653 Odisha 5043 1007066 8135 Puducherry 923 122709 1831 Punjab 317 584479 16468 Rajasthan 101 945199 8954 Sikkim 713 29863 379 Tamil Nadu 16969 2593074 35337 Telangana 5005 654545 3904 Tripura 336 82710 808 Uttarakhand 273 335719 7390 Uttar Pradesh 198 1686584 22887 West Bengal 7906 1535091 18652 Total# 318181 32715105 445133





Posted By: Talibuddin Khan