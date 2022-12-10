India's Abstention From UN Resolution Exempting Humanitarian Aids From Sanctions Has Pakistan Connection

ASSERTING that terror groups in its South Asian neighbourhoods take full advantage of the exemptions to raise funds and recruit terrorists, India on Saturday abstained from voting on a UNSC resolution that exempts humanitarian aid efforts from UN sanctions. The resolution was tabled by the US and Ireland in the United Nations Security Council, which is currently being presided over by India.

The resolution seeks to create a sanctions carve-out that exempts humanitarian efforts, with Washington asserting that the resolution "will save countless lives” after being adopted. India was the only nation to abstain from voting while the other 14 members of the Council voted in favour of the resolution.

Explaining India's stand, Permanent Representative to the UN, Ruchira Kamboj, said, "our concerns emanate from proven instances of terrorist groups taking full advantage of such humanitarian carve-outs, and making a mockery of sanction regimes, including that of the 1267 Sanctions Committee".

Kamboj also made a thinly-veiled reference to Pakistan and the terror outfits based on its soil. "There have also been several cases of terrorist groups in our neighbourhood, including those listed by this Council, re-incarnating themselves as humanitarian organisations and civil society groups precisely to evade these sanctions," she said.

Kamboj in her explanation apparently referred to Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD), which identifies itself as a humanitarian charity group but is widely known to be a front organisation for the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). Charities like Falah-e-Insaniat and Al Rehmat Trust run by JuD, LeT, and another terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed are all based in Pakistan.

"India will call for caution and due diligence to be exercised while extending humanitarian assistance to proscribed entities under 1267, who continue to thrive with full state hospitality in territories universally acknowledged as terrorist havens by the international community," Kamboj further added.

"To prevent such activities, India had called for the resolution to ensure monitoring of humanitarian exemptions by UN experts monitoring sanctions and robust reporting, which were not fully addressed in the text, so India abstained," Kamboj said.

UNSC approved the resolution exempting humanitarian aid from all current and future UN sanctions regimes, a vote the United States hailed as "historic" that will save lives and address longstanding problems of sanctions impeding aid deliveries.

(With Agencies Inputs)