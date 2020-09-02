Amid heightened tension over Chinese provocation in Ladakh, India has initiated yet another digital strike of sorts against the Communist state.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid heightened tension over Chinese provocation in Ladakh, India has initiated yet another digital strike of sorts against the Communist state. The government of India has blocked 118 China-linked mobile apps, including the popular online gaming app PUBG Mobile. The move, according to the government, aims to counter the threat posed by these applications to the country’s “sovereignty and security”.

The government invoked its powers under Section 69A of the Information Technology (IT) Act and relevant provisions under IT Rules, 2009, to block these apps. The list of apps include PUBG Mobile Lite, Ludo World, APUS Launcher, Ulike, AliPay, Super Clean - Master of Cleaner, Phone Booster, Tencent Weiyun, Baidu, FaceU, AppLock Lite and Cleaner - Phone Booster

This marks the largest sweep against the Chinese technology companies by the Indian government following the strain in relations between two countries after the bloody clash at Galwan valley. The Indian government has seemingly decided against enduring any sort of provocation from China. So far, the country has banned 224 China-based apps in a bid to lessen its economic engagement with China and lay major impetus on homegrown products and services. This also comes at a time when centre is pushing for local development of products, apps and services under Atmanirbhar Bharat scheme.

Ban on 59 Chinese Apps

Nearly two weeks after the Galwan valley clash, Centre banned 59 Chinese-owned applications, including TikTok, ShareIt, UC Browser, Likee, WeChat, and Bigo Live. The Ministry stated they were “prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, the security of state and public order.”

The Ministry of Information Technology has received many complaints from various sources including several reports about misuse of some mobile apps available on Android and iOS platforms for stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users’ data in an unauthorized manner to servers which have locations outside India, the government said in it order.

Ban on 47 Chinese Apps

Almost a month after blocking 59 Chinese apps, the government cracked down on 47 more ‘Chinese-origin’ mobile apps - most being clones or lite variants of the ones earlier banned. The list included the lite or alternative versions of apps such as TikTok Lite, SHAREit Lite, and Helo Lite.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha