SpeakIn felicitated nation's distinguished IAS officers for their excellence at an event in New Delhi on March 19, 2022 | Jagran New Media

New Delhi | Mukul Sharma: The Cabinet Secretary to former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, Vishnu Sahay (1958-1962) had famously said that IAS officers are ‘not to be seen or heard’, as the ‘steel frame’ to Indian constitution, the Indian Administrative Service officers must always work behind the scene in order to enable the country achieve its developmental objectives. From the times of Vishnu Sahay, the clock has now struck the era of social media, in which the IAS officers are seen as much as they are heard. To acknowledge the indispensable contribution of country’s IAS officers, SpeakIn, Asia’s largest B2B edtech platform, felicitated India’s ten most distinguished IAS officers in New Delhi on Saturday, March 19.

The event had former IPS officer and Puducherry Lieutenant Governor (2016-2021) Kiran Bedi as a special panelist. The distinguished IAS attendees who were awarded during the special evening had NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, Gautam Buddha District Magistrate and Tokyo Paralympics Silver medalist Suhas L. Yathiraj, BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, Tamenglong (Manipur) District Magistrate Armstrong Pame and IAS officers Santosh Mishra, Anil Srivastava, Sanjeev Kaushik, Bhupesh Chaudhary and Rakesh Gupta in attendance respectively.

NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant was conferred lifetime achievement award in the ceremony celebrating excellence in speech and thought leadership. Reflecting on his journey so far, Kant recalled how he was sent to Kerala as Secretary (Tourism) as part of a ‘punishment posting’. Following which, a turnaround in the tourism trajectory in the state of Kerala took place. Kant was then sent to Delhi as Joint Secretary (Tourism), following which, in the tumultuous years of 9/11 and parliament attack, ‘Incredible India’ campaign was launched which became a remarkable success. “IAS gives you a great opportunity to be a disruptor in government. Every single job I took as part of it gave me the opportunity to make radical changes,” Kant added.

Start the day in the field: Kiran Bedi to IAS officers

Former IPS officer and Lieutenant Governor to Puducherry, Kiran Bedi emphasised on the need of IAS officers to go out in the field before hitting the office. “I have seen this directly myself. You have to push the bureaucrats out of their comfort zones. The Education Secretary doesn’t visit schools every day. The Health Secretary doesn’t visit dispensaries every day. The DGP doesn’t visit the police stations every day. Why should officers not be out of their comfort zones? The day every officer starts the day in the field, that’s the mantra. Start the day in the field,” Kiran Bedi said.

We were chosen by god to save humanity: Iqbal Singh Chahal on COVID challenge

BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, whose administration has been widely applauded for controlling the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in Mumbai, seconded Kiran Bedi on the need to visit the fields by the IAS officers. Chahal was one of the ten distinguished IAS officers who were felicitated in New Delhi on Saturday. “Unless a civil servant is on the field or road, there is no other way to succeed.”

“I used to tell my team every day that the last pandemic came 100 years ago. Next may come 100 years after. This means we have been chosen by God to save humanity. My team rose like a phoenix and when we look back today we feel really happy,” Chahal said.

It has been a dream come true: Suhas L. Yathiraj

Gautam Buddha Nagar District Magistrate and Tokyo Paralympics silver medalist Suhas L. Yathiraj too was felicitated in the event. He was given the award for excellence in public policy and governance. “When there’s a UPSC interview, they ask you why you want to be in the IAS. Standard answer is job satisfaction. I too had given that answer. I never expected that the IAS would take me to those places where I have been too. It has been a dream come true,” Suhas said.

Rakesh Gupta, a 1997-batch IAS officer who was felicitated in the event has spearheaded government's flagship 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' program. While introducing Rakesh Gupta, Dr Aarti Gupta, the Chairperson for FICCI FLO Kanpur Chapter, expressed the sense of privilege and honor at facilitating the person instrumental in improving India's Gender Ratio in past many years.

Rakesh Gupta, who was brought into Haryana by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's administration in 2014 to deliver on 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' programme, pointed out that in an effort to reduce the infant mortality rate in Haryana, they were able to break the nexus of doctors, nurses, midwives and others who would facilitate female foeticide. Gupta expressed his gratitude to 9,000 pregnant women who became part of the effort to break down the nexus of female foeticide enablers in Haryana.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma